Our favorite celebrity baby bump styles ever

As soon as it was announced that George Clooney and his wife of more than two years, Amal Clooney, are expecting twins, our heads have been spinning. We can't wait to see how the 39-year-old human rights lawyer will dress throughout her pregnancy — after all, the Oscars are just a couple weeks away!
Will she have a romantic, bohemian look like Blake Lively? Or will she embrace a more streamlined, elegant look along the lines of the former Kate Middleton or Rosamund Pike? Between the awards season red carpets and the jet-set lifestyle she has with superstar husband, it's safe to say we're going to be very inspired by her bump style for the next few months.
George and Amal Clooney expecting twins in June, Matt Damon confirmsPlay Video - 2:24
George and Amal Clooney expecting twins in June, Matt Damon confirmsPlay Video - 2:24
More video
Is “The LEGO Batman Movie” Right For Your 6-Year-Old? - Mom’s Movie Minute | Fandango
‘John Wick 2’ star Common talks about action thriller’s ‘knife fu’
Lucky fans get tickets to ‘The Great Wall,’ and you could win a trip to China
Matt Damon: I insisted Casey Affleck take ‘Manchester By the Sea’ role
In anticipation, let's look back at some of the most stylish pregnancy moments from women including Chrissy Teigen, Ciara, Olivia Wilde and more.
RELATED: Rachel Zoe's maternity style tips for Amal Clooney (or any mom-to-be)
Duchess of Cambridge
If we had to put money on it, we'd venture a guess that Amal Clooney's pregnancy style will most closely resemble that of the former Kate Middleton.
We can totally see her in polished coats and pumps, and perhaps even a well-placed fascinator, too!
Blake Lively
We dare you to come up with a cuter, more vibrant dresser than a pregnant Blake Lively.
Ryan Reynolds' wife has one of the most versatile bump-flattering wardrobes around — she transitions seamlessly from fitted and flattering to flowing and romantic.
RELATED: Hot mama! 5 style lessons we learned from Blake Lively's maternity wardrobe
Ciara
We love Ciara's seriously glam take on pregnancy style. When she was pregnant with her first child in 2014, the singer attended the Grammy Awards in a glitzy gold gown that made her bump look amazing, and only seemed to enhance that natural mom-to-be glow.
Now expecting her second child with husband and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, she's as glowing as ever — even with minimal makeup!
Olivia Wilde
Perhaps it was the perfectly ombre hair, or the fact that the father of her child is Jason Sudeikis, but we couldn't get enough of Olivia Wilde's approach to pregnancy style.
She elegantly showed off her bump in form-fitting dresses and gowns and always seemed to be positively elated.
RELATED: Here are the sweetest things George Clooney has said about Amal
Keira Knightley
The English actress happened to be pregnant in the thick of awards season in 2015, and didn't miss a beat on the red carpet.
With her flowing, rich brunette locks and tiered, romantic gowns, she looked like an ethereal, glamorous earth mama.
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike's pregnancy style could be summed up in one word: chic.
While promoting "Gone Girl" in 2014, she favored simple monochromatic looks with clean lines and no fussy details.
Natalie Portman
The actress, 35, has always had flawless style, but we happen to think that her slightly retro-inspired looks of late (a nod to her role in the Oscar-nominated "Jackie," no doubt) have been especially on point.
Has an expectant celebrity ever looked more serene and elegant on the red carpet?
RELATED: Red carpet remix! See how these style would look with a twist
See Natalie Portman, Sarah Jessica Parker's Golden Globes looks remixedPlay Video - 4:30
See Natalie Portman, Sarah Jessica Parker's Golden Globes looks remixedPlay Video - 4:30
More video
The Follow: See how a Lush bath bomb is made
Fashions to make you look red hot (for less!) this Valentine’s Day
Ponytail protector, all-in-one makeup pencil: Bobbie’s Buzz
Sweet couple married 49 years get dramatic Ambush Makeovers
Chrissy Teigen
Teigen gets our award for the "most trend forward mom-to-be."
The model and "Lip Sync Battle" host was unafraid to try a range of different trends throughout her pregnancy, including cutouts, sheer panels and daring slits. She even rocked a controversial crop top.