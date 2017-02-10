Our favorite celebrity baby bump styles ever

share tweet pin email

As soon as it was announced that George Clooney and his wife of more than two years, Amal Clooney, are expecting twins, our heads have been spinning. We can't wait to see how the 39-year-old human rights lawyer will dress throughout her pregnancy — after all, the Oscars are just a couple weeks away!

Will she have a romantic, bohemian look like Blake Lively? Or will she embrace a more streamlined, elegant look along the lines of the former Kate Middleton or Rosamund Pike? Between the awards season red carpets and the jet-set lifestyle she has with superstar husband, it's safe to say we're going to be very inspired by her bump style for the next few months.

In anticipation, let's look back at some of the most stylish pregnancy moments from women including Chrissy Teigen, Ciara, Olivia Wilde and more.

Duchess of Cambridge

If we had to put money on it, we'd venture a guess that Amal Clooney's pregnancy style will most closely resemble that of the former Kate Middleton.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing an animal-print shift dress in March 2015.

We can totally see her in polished coats and pumps, and perhaps even a well-placed fascinator, too!

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in March 2015.

Blake Lively

We dare you to come up with a cuter, more vibrant dresser than a pregnant Blake Lively.

Josiah Kamau / BuzzFoto via Getty Images Pregnant Blake Lively stepped out in a bright blue off-the-shoulder key whole dress in June 2016.

Ryan Reynolds' wife has one of the most versatile bump-flattering wardrobes around — she transitions seamlessly from fitted and flattering to flowing and romantic.

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images Lively wore a flowing dress in July 2016.

Josiah Kamau / BuzzFoto via Getty Images Lively glowed in yellow in June 2016 in New York.

Ciara

We love Ciara's seriously glam take on pregnancy style. When she was pregnant with her first child in 2014, the singer attended the Grammy Awards in a glitzy gold gown that made her bump look amazing, and only seemed to enhance that natural mom-to-be glow.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Ciara Harris attended the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2014.

Now expecting her second child with husband and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, she's as glowing as ever — even with minimal makeup!

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Ciara and NFL player Russell Wilson on Feb. 8.

Olivia Wilde

Perhaps it was the perfectly ombre hair, or the fact that the father of her child is Jason Sudeikis, but we couldn't get enough of Olivia Wilde's approach to pregnancy style.

Paul Buck / EPA Olivia Wilde at the Golden Globes in 2014.

She elegantly showed off her bump in form-fitting dresses and gowns and always seemed to be positively elated.

John Sciulli / Getty Images Olivia Wilde in January 2014.

Keira Knightley

The English actress happened to be pregnant in the thick of awards season in 2015, and didn't miss a beat on the red carpet.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Keira Knightley in January 2015.

With her flowing, rich brunette locks and tiered, romantic gowns, she looked like an ethereal, glamorous earth mama.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Keira Knightley attends the Oscars on Feb. 22, 2015.

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike's pregnancy style could be summed up in one word: chic.

Raymond Hall / GC Images Rosamund Pike in September 2014.

While promoting "Gone Girl" in 2014, she favored simple monochromatic looks with clean lines and no fussy details.

Lars Niki / Corbis via Getty Images Pike attending the "Gone Girl" world premiere in New York City.

Natalie Portman

The actress, 35, has always had flawless style, but we happen to think that her slightly retro-inspired looks of late (a nod to her role in the Oscar-nominated "Jackie," no doubt) have been especially on point.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Natalie Portman at the SAG Awards on Jan. 29.

Has an expectant celebrity ever looked more serene and elegant on the red carpet?

Steve Granitz / WireImage Portman in picture-perfect yellow at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8.

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen gets our award for the "most trend forward mom-to-be."

Michael Tran / FilmMagic Chrissy Teigen in February 2016

The model and "Lip Sync Battle" host was unafraid to try a range of different trends throughout her pregnancy, including cutouts, sheer panels and daring slits. She even rocked a controversial crop top.