Do blondes really have more fun?

It's a question that "Girls" star Allison Williams has been hearing a lot lately from family and friends, after she dyed her signature brunette hair to bright blond. Her response? No way.

"I am exhausted," the actress told James Corden during a Tuesday appearance on his show. "For all of you who have dyed hair, you are heroes. This is exhausting. Oh my God, there is so much maintenance."

But despite all the upkeep that comes with lighter locks, Williams has been intrigued by one surprising aspect of being a blonde: all the male attention.

"I will say that it was worth it if only to go undercover into the male psyche," Williams, 28, said. "Because let me break this down. Y'all are real simple. Like, even simpler than I thought."

"I walk into a room ... (men are) like, oh, a blond person with boobs!" she added. "It's so instant and boys are just aware of a blond head of hair in a room."

NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Former brunette Allison Williams shows off her new blond hair.

Williams told TODAY last month that many people don't recognize her as a blonde.

"It's hysterical," she said during an interview with Matt Lauer. "Because I now get to see what people do when someone hugs them really warmly that they don't think they know."

She also hinted that her husband might miss her as a brunette. "He's always like, 'I love it, but when do you think you're going to go back?'" she said.

On "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Williams said that she previously "walked this planet as a mousy brunette with total anonymity." We think that might be a stretch, but perhaps the actress is onto something.

She isn't the only star who has suggested her hair color impacted other people's perceptions of her. Amy Adams has said that changing her hair from blond to red led to her getting more interesting roles.

"The minute I went red, it was quirky and fun instead of flirtatious and dumb," she said at a New York Times' TimesTalk event last year. "It was great. I liked that."

"It was really fascinating to see just one element of yourself change people's perception and that became a very powerful tool for me in my acting," she added.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images The actress said she gets more attention as a blonde.

Olivia Wilde has also discussed how changing her hair impacted her roles.

"I spent the first couple years of my career as a very blond blonde," Wilde told Into The Gloss in 2013. "And then I went brunette for a role, and suddenly all my offers changed — the types of roles people approached me with totally changed."

It's not a coincidence. Research backs up the theory that our hair impacts what people think about us. People with straight hair are taken more seriously than those with curly hair, and people with long hair can look less professional than those with short hair, according to experts. And yes, it's true: Brunettes are indeed perceived as more serious than blondes.

So, do blondes have more fun? Maybe, but maybe we just think they do.