"Girls" fans will say goodbye to Marnie and the rest of the gang when the series comes to an end this spring, but for star Allison Williams, Marnie is already behind her.

And so is her hair color!

With filming for the HBO dramedy over, Williams went for a new bold-and-blond look for the March cover of Allure — and she's barely recognizable.

A peek of dark roots transition to an almost platinum shade in the magazine pics, with a few low-lights adding some depth. In short, it looks amazing.

"I like it," the actress told Allure of her transformation. "It feels like it is just a new twist on the same old me. It's just hair! But it's fun."

And it's a big departure from her normally dark locks.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Actress Allison Williams attends the New York premiere of the sixth and final season Of "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on February 2, 2017, in New York City.

"Maybe I'll become this gorgeous bombshell vixen," she continued. "Or maybe I'll still just be the adult-spelling-bee spirit I've always been. I bet people won't recognize me, and that's gonna be a fun reveal with my friends."

She already had fun revealing it to her followers on Instagram, where her new cool color looks a little warmer "IRL."

Here it is IRL. Still getting used to it, but I dig it. Thank you @auracolorist and @rebekahforecast for helping me say goodbye to Marnie -- and to @allure for the nudge! 💕 A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:01am PST

