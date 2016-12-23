The most gorgeous, stunning, jaw-dropping red carpet looks in 2016

share tweet pin email

Here at TODAY Style, we love watching celebrities dress up in their finest and walk the red carpets of entertainment's biggest events. We gaze longingly at the diamonds dangling from their ears, the stilettos strapped around their feet and the gorgeous gowns wrapped around their shoulders. Sigh.

And in 2016, our favorite stars did not disappoint! They dressed in everything from princess gowns to bold jumpsuits — and we loved every minute of it. Check out our favorite looks from the past year.

Alicia Vikander

AFP - Getty Images Alicia Vikander at the 88th Oscars

The actress, who took home her first Oscar for her role in "The Danish Girl," looked like a modern day Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" in this custom Louis Vuitton gown.

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jordan Strauss / AP Jenna Dewan Tatum at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards

Jenna Dewan Tatum looked like a celestial beauty in this embellished, Zuhair Murad number. With pulled back hair and simple accessories, her jaw-dropping gown stole the show.

Helen Mirren

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Helen Mirren in Jenny Packham at the 22nd Annual SAG Awards

Dame Mirren can do no wrong — and she absolutely killed it at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2016. She looks statuesque in this heavily beaded Jenny Packham gown and we're loving the single bold earring!

Lupita Nyong'o

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o attends the 70th Annual Tony Awards.

Lupita Nyong'o always nails it on the red carpet, so it was no surprise that she looked amazing when she stepped out at the 2016 Tony Awards. The actress, who was nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Play for her role in "Eclipsed," worked with Jason Wu to design this intricate pattern for a Hugo Boss collection.

Selena Gomez

Jordan Strauss / AP Selena Gomez returns to the spotlight at the American Music Awards.

After taking a break from the spotlight, Selena Gomez arrived at the American Music Awards looking refreshed and fabulous. The singer gave an emotional speech after accepting the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist.

Ryan Reynolds

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Ryan Reynolds at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards.

We can't forget the men! And if there's ever a man to include, that man would be Ryan Reynolds. The actor took home awards for Best Actor in a Comedy and Entertainer of the Year at the Critics' Choice Awards and looked fantastic in this two-toned, double-breasted tuxedo.

Adele

PAUL BUCK / EPA Adele stuns at the 58th annual Grammy Awards.

Adele showed up ready to slay at the 2016 Grammy Awards. The songstress chose a Givenchy gown with delicate cut outs at the shoulder and an subtly embellished bodice.

Taraji P. Henson

Jordan Strauss / AP Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards.

Not only did Taraji P. Henson have one of the best dresses of the past year, she had the best pose of the year! The star showed up and completely owned the red carpet at the Golden Globes before taking home the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Kristen Bell

ROBYN BECK / AFP - Getty Images Kristen Bell poses at the 68th Emmy Awards in September.

Kristen Bell looked like she had just stepped out of a fairy tale at the 2016 Emmy Awards. The delicate embroidery on this Zuhair Murad gown added whimsy to the red carpet. Princess Anna from "Frozen" (who she voiced) would approve!

Mindy Kaling

AFP-Getty Images, AP Mindy Kaling at the 88th annual Academy Awards.

Mindy Kaling was the definition of business in the front and party in the back in this elegant Elizabeth Kennedy gown. A slight turn of the body-hugging gown revealed a dramatic, cobalt blue train. So fun!

Carrie Underwood

Evan Agostini / AP Carrie Underwood arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards.

Carrie Underwood made a dozen wardrobe changes throughout her hosting duties at the 2016 Country Music Awards, but this red carpet look has to be our favorite. The stunning nude ball gown glittered with intricate embellishments.

Beyonce

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Beyonce at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

We can't forget Queen Bey! The superstar arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards in a pale blue, illusion dress with an high tufted neck for a look that screams "music royalty." Bow down.

Sarah Paulson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Sarah Paulson looks truly elegant at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards.

Sarah Paulson wore one of the coolest looks of the past year with this gorgeous Vera Wang dress. The combination of a peplum skirt and all-over pearl detailing sounds like a bit much, but after seeing this dress, we're obsessed!

Mandy Moore

Jordan Strauss / AP Mandy Moore arrives at the Emmy Awards.

"This is Us" star Mandy Moore was a vision in this clementine Prabal Gurung gown. The halter neckline is accented with layered ruffles in a way that flatters without weighing down the look. With an added pop of color at the lip, Moore nailed this '70s-inspired look.

Niall Horan

Jordan Strauss / AP Niall Horan looks sharp American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Niall Horan looked incredibly dapper in this bold check suit at the American Music Awards, and even added a sharp pair of spectacles to complete the look!

Taylor Swift

John Shearer / WireImage Taylor Swift struts her stuff at the 58th annual Grammy Awards.

T-Swift has been known to rock a matching set, but never one quite like this! The star chose a bright coral and fuscia Atelier Versace gown for the 2016 Grammys and paired the daring look with a pastel choker. Hip, young and fun — what's not to love!

Lady Gaga

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Lady Gaga attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

Lady Gaga worked with her stylist Brandon Maxwell to design a bold white jumpsuit with a sleek, constructed bodice and loose palazzo silhouette at the bottom. She continued the white theme with her stirring performance of "Til It Happens to You" during the awards ceremony.

Melissa McCarthy

MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters Melissa McCarthy arrives at the Golden Globes.

Melissa McCarthy not only looked amazing in her Golden Globes gown — she designed it herself! The iridescent wrap-dress with a perfectly placed slit was paired with an elongated necklace for a boho-chic look.

Nicole Kidman

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images Nicole Kidman attends the 50th annual CMA Awards.

Nicole Kidman has truly become a part of the country music scene since marrying hubby Keith Urban; we're grateful because that means we get to see even more amazing red carpet looks from the actress. Case in point: The incredible Gucci dress Kidman wore at the 2016 CMAs featuring delicate micro-pleats and embellished buttons at the bodice. It's one of our favorites of the year!

Keri Russell

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Keri Russell arrives at the Tony Awards.

"The Americans" star Keri Russell knows that if there's ever a moment to rock a red dress, it's on the red carpet. This year at the Tony Awards, the actress looked incredible in a true red gown with silver embroidery at the cuff and shoulder. The buttoned torso only added to the dramatic effect.

Emilia Clarke

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images Emilia Clarke attends the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

The "Mother of Dragons" ruled the red carpet in this plunging pink number at the 2016 SAG Awards. The actress accessorized the Dior gown with bright blue and green accessories from the same brand. Such a unique take!