share tweet pin email

Alicia Keys has a new ‘do!

The “Girl on Fire” singer showed off her hot new look on Friday night, modeling her long bright orange and pink braids in a series of photos posted to Instagram. Keys, who up until recently had been sporting her naturally dark, curly hair, gave her 10 million Instagram followers views of both the front and the back of her new long locks.

#views #nyc A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Keys captioned the photo with the hashtags “#views #nyc,” and showed off the back of her hair (as well as her famous curves).

In another shot, Keys' face is framed by her brightly colored braids.

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

While this is certainly not the first time Keys has sported braids — she has worn them consistently throughout her career — it does mark the first time that the singer’s fans have seen her experiment with such wild colors. It’s a departure from the natural look the former coach of “The Voice” — who in 2016 famously swore off wearing makeup — has been wearing for the last few years. However, Keys is known for bucking trends and doing her own thing when it comes to her style.

Brian Stukes / WireImage Alicia Keys had been sporting a more natural look before deciding to go wild with a new brightly colored braided 'do.

"We put so many limitations on ourselves ... in a lot of ways I'm sick of it,” the singer said on TODAY in 2016. “I'm over it, to be honest ... It's about being our unique, own selves."

Keys’ fans raved about her new ‘do in the comments section of the photos she posted on Instagram.

“I love the way you encourage others to be themselves,” one fan wrote.

“Looking so good," another commented. "Vibrant hair and soul."

We absolutely agree!