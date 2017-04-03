It was quite the weekend for country music fans as the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas filled to the brim with stars for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.
The theme for the evening? Glitter. Stars donned gowns that shimmered from head to toe, and we were totally mesmerized.
Carrie Underwood
Always a red carpet favorite, Carrie Underwood sparkled in this sleeveless gown.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole dipped her toe into the glitter trend with a beautiful beaded dress.
Faith Hill
We're loving Faith Hill's shimmering midi-dress in a beautiful shade of deep red.
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Gregory
Singer Thomas Rhett, who won for Song of the Year, hit the red carpet with his wife, who was right on trend with her champagne sparkles! Her best accessory? That sweet baby bump!
Savvy Shields
We're loving the Miss America winner's floor-length shimmery gown.
Brittany Kerr
She combined the two hot trends: pantsuits and glitter.
Cassadee Pope
The singer's sheer gown with floral overlays made for a perfect look!
Maren Morris
Maren Morris rocked a teal gown with a plunging neckline.
RaeLynn
This stylish singer showed off a sheer gown carefully crafted with black lace.
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert rocked the choker trend while wearing a white A-line gown that boasted a plunging neckline and gold shimmers galore!
Lauren Alaina
Lauren Alaina rocked a gray gown with the most beautiful lace detailing along the waist and neckline.
Kelsea Ballerini
Ballerini's stunning green gown is paired beautifully with her braided hairstyle and floral embellishments.
Kellie Pickler
You can't go wrong with a classic black gown — especially one that debuts this season’s off-the-shoulder trend.
Cam
Cam's pantsuit was sunny and bright, just like her demeanor!