It was quite the weekend for country music fans as the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas filled to the brim with stars for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.

The theme for the evening? Glitter. Stars donned gowns that shimmered from head to toe, and we were totally mesmerized.

Carrie Underwood

NINA PROMMER / EPA We loved Carrie Underwood's gown almost as much as her performance!

Always a red carpet favorite, Carrie Underwood sparkled in this sleeveless gown.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

NINA PROMMER / EPA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman sat right up front and danced the night away!

Nicole dipped her toe into the glitter trend with a beautiful beaded dress.

Faith Hill

NINA PROMMER / EPA Faith Hill is always classy and beautiful.

We're loving Faith Hill's shimmering midi-dress in a beautiful shade of deep red.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Gregory

NINA PROMMER / EPA Thomas Rhett took home the award for Song of the Year.

Singer Thomas Rhett, who won for Song of the Year, hit the red carpet with his wife, who was right on trend with her champagne sparkles! Her best accessory? That sweet baby bump!

Savvy Shields

NINA PROMMER / EPA Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields was in attendance.

We're loving the Miss America winner's floor-length shimmery gown.

Brittany Kerr

TOMMASO BODDI / AFP - Getty Images Brittany Kerr poses as she arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.

She combined the two hot trends: pantsuits and glitter.

Cassadee Pope

TOMMASO BODDI / AFP - Getty Images Cassadee Pope's look was gorgeous!

The singer's sheer gown with floral overlays made for a perfect look!

Maren Morris

NINA PROMMER / EPA We're in love with Maren Morris' look!

Maren Morris rocked a teal gown with a plunging neckline.

RaeLynn

NINA PROMMER / EPA RaeLynn definitely chose a bold look.

This stylish singer showed off a sheer gown carefully crafted with black lace.

Miranda Lambert

NINA PROMMER / EPA It was a huge night for Miranda Lambert, and we thought her style was on point!

Miranda Lambert rocked the choker trend while wearing a white A-line gown that boasted a plunging neckline and gold shimmers galore!

Lauren Alaina

NINA PROMMER / EPA Lauren Alaina's look was stunning and unique!

Lauren Alaina rocked a gray gown with the most beautiful lace detailing along the waist and neckline.

Kelsea Ballerini

NINA PROMMER / EPA We can't decide which details we love most!

Ballerini's stunning green gown is paired beautifully with her braided hairstyle and floral embellishments.

Kellie Pickler

NINA PROMMER / EPA Kellie Pickler went classic and beautiful!

You can't go wrong with a classic black gown — especially one that debuts this season’s off-the-shoulder trend.

Cam

TOMMASO BODDI / AFP - Getty Images Cam looks as happy as we were when we saw this bright ensemble!

Cam's pantsuit was sunny and bright, just like her demeanor!