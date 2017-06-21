8-year-old battling cancer re-creates Cara Delevingne's dazzling Met Gala look

share tweet pin email

An 8-year-old girl in the U.K. is taking a page out of Cara Delevingne’s playbook and proving to the world that bald is beautiful.

Brooklyn Hutchinson, who is battling a rare kidney cancer, recently re-created Delevingne’s look at the Met Gala in which the actress and model dazzled onlookers with a silver bald head complete with glitter and sparkles. Earlier this year, Delevingne shaved her head to play a cancer patient in the upcoming movie "Life In A Year."

“If you can't have hair, have glitter and diamonds,” said a caption next to a photo of Hutchinson on the Instagram account, Brooklyn Is Our Hero, run her best friend, Holly Leighton.

The idea of the makeover began when family and friends were planning a charity event for Hutchinson at a small pub in Horden on June 5. Professional makeup artist Fiona Coombes got in touch and offered to do Brooklyn’s makeup.

“Brooklyn absolutely loves makeup,” Leighton, 18, told TODAY. “She knows all the tricks. She puts makeup on her teddies, myself, her mom, nurses. She loves it. So when I told her she was going to a professional makeup artist she was so excited.”

Hutchinson told Coombes she loved glitter. With that, Coombes was inspired by Delevingne’s Met Gala look and set out to re-create it.

“I loved it and didn’t want to take it off,” Hutchinson told TODAY Style of her makeover.

Delevingne also caught wind of the little girl’s look and took to Instagram to post photos of Hutchinson with the caption, “Brooklyn MY HERO!"

According to her family, Hutchinson was diagnosed in August 2016 with a wilms tumor in her right lung. Before that, she was diagnosed with a wilms tumor in her kidney and has consequently undergone several rounds of chemotherapy.

Despite the struggle, her mom, Joanne Hutchinson, told TODAY that her daughter has a fighting spirit. “The last two years has been a hard battle for her and all her family. (But) Brooklyn’s personality is very positive. She basically gets on with whatever is thrown at her with her gorgeous smile,” she said.

And Hutchinson said she has a message for other kids who may not feel beautiful in the conventional sense because they look different. “I think everybody is pretty and that everyone should keep smiling,” she said.