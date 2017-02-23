7 unexpected brands that sell cute bras, underwear and lingerie

share tweet pin email

While it seemed like a natural progression, we still couldn't quite believe it when Madewell launched their own in-house collection of lingerie. The bralettes and underwear stay true to the brand's comfortable, wearable aesthetics and we'd be lying if we said we hadn't already added a few pieces to our online carts.

Madewell's new line got us thinking — what other brands have great lingerie and intimate collections that we might not know about? We found six other brands and stores with under-the-radar underwear lines you need to see. Shop them all below.

Madewell

Comfort is the name of the game with Madewell's collection of 42 different intimate pieces. Made from custom fabrics like mesh and cotton-modal, these bras and undies are so soft and stretchy you'll probably want to sleep in them.

Madewell 'Eliza' bralette, $28, Madewell

madewell.com

Madewell lace boyshorts, $15, Madewell

madewell.com

Madewell cotton-modal bikini briefs, $13, Madewell

madewell.com

Nordstrom

We all know that Nordstrom is a one-stop shop for just about anything a modern woman could want to wear—but did you know they have several in-house lines that each have their own (very affordable) collection of intimates? Zella, Chelsea28, BP and Nordstrom label all have a range of bras and undies for working out, work and leisure. (To find all the in-house Nordstrom goods, visit Nordstrom's website and search "npg.")

Chelsea28 'Sweet Nothings' lace bralette, $39, Nordstrom

Nordstrom.com

Zella Body 'Strength' sports bra, $45, Nordstrom

nordstrom.com

PB. 'Undercover' lace halter bralette, $26, Nordstrom

nordstrom.com

Aritzia

Canadian retailer Aritzia has gotten some serious credit thanks to their range of affordable in-house brands that make sleek, stylish separates and dresses. These brands, like TNA, Wilfred and Talula, also happen to make bras, bodysuits and sports bras perfect for layering. Aritzia also sells a few choice pieces from Wolford and Calvin Klein intimates.

Community 'Rasa' bra top, $30, Aritzia

aritzia.com

Wilfred 'Meridion' bodysuit, $58, Aritzia

aritzia.com

Wilfred 'Lisieux' bralette, $45, Aritzia

aritzia.com

Aerie at American Eagle

American Eagle made waves when they began showing all of their Aerie collection lingerie on unretouched models in a variety of sizes. Though the buzz has died down a bit, the retailer is still going strong with affordable undies, bras, bralettes, bodysuits and pajamas in an array of colors and prints.

Aerie 'Blakely' lightly lined bra, $35, American Eagle

ae.com

Aerie 'Blooming' lace bodysuit, $35, American Eagle

ae.com

Aerie 'Everyday Loves' boyshorts, $13 (or 10 pairs for $35), American Eagle

ae.com

Forever 21

Did you know that Forever 21 has a huge assortment of intimates and even shapewear, including a range of plus-size pieces? We love their ultra-accessible price point and on-trend silhouettes.

Forever 21 Plus Size strappy bralette, $10, Forever 21

forever21.com

Forever 21 'Rehab' strappy mesh bralette, $28, Forever 21

forever21.com

Forever 21 mesh lace high-waisted boyshorts, $10, Forever 21

forever21.com

Free People

By now you may know that Free People has garnered a cult following for their range of soft, comfortable bralettes. But the brand also has collection of shapewear and layering pieces, too!

Free People seamless romper, $38, Free People

freepeople.com

Free People seamless mini slip, $30. Free People

freepeople.com

Free People 'Cheeky' lace bra, $38. Free People

freepeople.com

Hollister

While Hollister is known mostly as the kid sister store to Abercrombie and Fitch, their intimates collection, designed by Gilly Hicks, has an approachable, mature feel.

Gilly Hicks for Hollister lightly lined plunge lace wing bra, $13 (originally $30), Hollister

hollisterco.com

Gilly Hicks for Hollister no-show cheeky briefs, $8, Hollister

hollisterco.com

Gilly Hicks for Hollister lace cheeky briefs, $8, Hollister