Travel in style! 7 must-have items to pack right now

share tweet pin email

With the spring break season in full swing and summer getaways just around the corner, I'm proud to share some savvy finds for your next warm-weather escape.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Convertible neckline tops, mix-and-match swimwear: Bobbie's Buzz for spring break Play Video - 2:57 Convertible neckline tops, mix-and-match swimwear: Bobbie's Buzz for spring break Play Video - 2:57

Day-to-night necklines

A cozy cowl neck is ideal for travel while a chic, off-the-shoulder style is perfect for a dinner date — but what if you could get both all in one garment? Oh, yes. Double-duty, convertible tunics can take you from the airport to drinks by the beach without having to fully change your outfit. Simply adjust the neckline to your liking and voila! You’re ready for a Mai Tai.

1. Gibson Convertible Neckline Cozy Fleece Tunic, $54, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

RELATED: Wrinkle-reducing glasses? They exist!

Build-a-bikini

Shopping for swimwear that fits — especially two-pieces — can be nearly impossible. Most of us are different sizes on top and bottom and need coverage in different places, which makes traditional matched sets a tough sell. Target to the rescue! Their mix-and-match swimwear options let you choose from nine top styles and five bottom styles, each in a rainbow of colors, so you can design your dream suit. From triangle to tankini, hipster to high waist, there's something for every body type.

2. Mix & Match Swimwear, $20 and up, Target

Target

The perfectly packable hat

A great hat is essential for any sunny destination, but packing it can be a pain. SunLily's stylish design is just like your favorite straw hat only better because it folds up and snaps into a small, compact size. In case you were wondering, the Roll-n-Go Sun Hat won't lose its shape either (thanks to flexible wooden fibers), so you can throw in your purse or luggage without fear of crushing it.

3. SunLily Roll-n-Go Sun Hat, $16, The Grommet

The Grommet

RELATED: Love to fidget? Here's why you need this jewelry line

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link The perfect hack for packing your basics Play Video - 1:09 The perfect hack for packing your basics Play Video - 1:09

Travel must-haves

I'm always on the hunt for finds that make trips (and packing!) a little easier. One of my most recent discoveries is Miists, which is a wide-ranging set of sprays in slim, flat packages that can easily slide in your pocket. Varieties include everything from hairspray and insect repellent to wrinkle releaser, stain remover and other on-the-go essentials.

4. MiiSTS Ultra Slim Hand Sanitizer Spray (6-Pack), $21, Amazon

Amazon

5. MiiSTS Ultra Slim Wrinkle Release Spray (6-Pack), $21, Amazon

Amazon

6. MiiSTS Ultra Slim Stain Remover Spray (6-Pack), $21, Amazon

Amazon

And this is a genius solution for beach-going families who don’t want to drag sand back to the hotel or car. Powder Pouch — a small, refillable cotton sachet containing corn starch — magically wipes away sand from dry skin in one swipe, making sunscreen re-application or getting dressed a breeze.

7. Summer Stripe, $10, Powder Patch

Stripe

TODAY Style Squad member and author of "The Power of Style," Bobbie Thomas shares the buzz about beauty, fashion, and more on TODAY and at Bobbie.com. Follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.