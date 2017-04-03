7 top drugstore eye shadows for spring, according to celebrity makeup artists

share tweet pin email

We have our eyes on spring! And that means searching for some great new beauty looks for the season.

TODAY Style reached out to celebrity makeup artists to find out their personal favorite eye shadows for spring. The best part? They're all available at your local drugstore.

1. Physicians Formula Multi-Finish Eye Shadow, $10, Target

“I love that these colors have a mix of light and dark, shimmer and matte finishes. The palettes are coordinated so that you can pick any three adjacent shades to create a complete look. Plus, the lighter shades (that you'll use more frequently) are larger so that the palette wears down more evenly than others. The color blocked pattern is even similar to the geometric and graphic prints that are popular in fashion right now,” says Andrew Sotomayor, whose celebrity clients include "SNL" star Sasheer Zamata.

2. CoverGirl Eye Enhancer Eye Shadow in "Tropical Fusion," $6, Rite Aid

“A big trend on the 2017 Spring runways was bright and colorful eye makeup; very reminiscent of the '80s. While most people won't execute the look quite as boldly as the fashion shows did, they still can incorporate a bit of fun into their beauty routine by using pops of color on their eyes. This kit is a quad of vibrant, coordinated shades that are perfect for spring. You can play with various combinations or dust one hue alone across the lid and into the crease. The formula blends easily and can be used dry or wet (for more intensity),” says celebrity makeup artist Erin Guth, whose clients include Zendaya and Sofia Carson.

3. L'OREAL Paris Infallible Paint Eye Shadow, $9, Walgreens

“These are a lot of fun! These long-wearing cream shadows can be worn alone or with other colors. What I love about the paints is how you can get creative each time you wear them. (You can make) a custom Picasso makeup look,” says celebrity makeup artist Brandy Gomez-Duplessis.

4. Wet n Wild Eyeshadow Collection in "Poster Child," $5, Kmart

“This is a perfect palette for spring. The electric hues will give you a wash of rainbow colors that will look great on all skin tones. The texture makes it easy to blend and build for a strong, bold, long-wearing eye,” says Gomez-Duplessis, whose celebrity clients include Viola Davis, Queen Latifah and Ellie Goulding.

5. Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo Eye Shadow in "Bold Gold," $6, Jet.com

"Metallic colors are the hottest trend for spring, and I love this product because it has massive staying power. It can go on as a regular eye shadow for a wash of color or applied as a metallic-y liner. The creaminess of the product allows for easy application, but it sets to a shiny metallic finish,” says Gabriel Samra, who has worked with global influencers like Chiara Ferragni, tennis stars like Caroline Wozniacki and supermodels like Adriana Lima.

Second day with the Fabulous @chiaraferragni Make Up & Hair for today interview and #panteneworkshop #celebrityhairstylist #celebritymakeupartist #mexico A post shared by Gabriel Samra (@gabrielsamra) on Oct 27, 2016 at 1:07pm PDT

6. L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche La Palette, $16, Target

“The most gorgeous shades of nudes, this palette is easy to apply and the color payoff is amazing. You can create anything from a 'no-makeup' makeup look to a soft smokey eye," says celebrity makeup artist Joey Maalouf, co-founder The Glam App, whose celebrity clients include Rachel Zoe, Jessica Alba and Molly Sims.

Tune into @TheGlamApp or @VowToBeChic Facebook page to see me and @CaraASantana discuss wedding glam! Going on in 5,4,3,2... A post shared by Joey Maalouf (@joeymaalouf) on Oct 14, 2016 at 12:57pm PDT

7. Physicians Formula Shimmer Strip Eye Shadow Nudes, $10, Target

“The biggest trend for spring is all about metallics and shimmer. I love this eye palette from Physicians Formula because the shadow glimmers without being too frosty. The colors range from metallic to peach, which makes it perfect for both day and night. Its an instant eye transformer,” says Marie Watkinson, beauty expert and Founder of Spa Chicks On The Go, whose celebrity clients include Leslie Jones and Marcia Gay Harden.