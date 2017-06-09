share tweet pin email

You likely know Gal Gadot as the star of the highly anticipated summer blockbuster, “Wonder Woman,” which pulled in $100.5 million on its opening weekend — as well as her roles in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

Beyond wowing audiences with her portrayal of the iconic superhero on the big screen, she’s also gaining attention for her epic red carpet looks. The 32-year-old actress, model and mom (who gave birth to her second daughter, Maya, on March 19) has been flaunting her seemingly superhuman style across the globe.

And she's being hailed a heroine for her fearless fashion (and comfortable!) choices. Here are the style lessons you can learn from this real-life hero:

1. Flats are fabulous.

Getty Images "Wonder Woman" keeps it comfy in flats.

Part of Gadot’s appeal is her down-to-earth aesthetic. Throughout her world tour, she’s made headlines for wearing flats — from the film’s Los Angeles premiere to the Cannes red carpet — proving that heroes don’t need heels to look out of this world.

“I love wearing high heels — it’s beautiful, it’s sexy, whatever. But at the same time, especially stilettos, it puts us out of balance. We can fall any minute. It’s not good for our backs. Why do we do it? I can wear high heels (despite having a sprained back). But I was like, 'Let’s wear flats!' I’ve been waiting for this moment,” Gadot told USA Today.

When she was asked why she wore flats to the Cannes Film Festival, Gadot had a perfectly simple answer: "It's more comfortable."

.@GalGadot has a very simple reason for wearing flats instead of heels to the #WonderWoman premiere. pic.twitter.com/P6ytSnjOIu — Variety (@Variety) May 26, 2017

2. You don’t have to spend a fortune to get A-list style.

Getty Images Gadot looked gorgeous at the film's Los Angeles premiere.

DC’s newest star sizzled at the Los Angeles premiere in one of the fiercest high-low outfits we’ve seen in ages. Inspired by her character’s iconic costume, Gadot paired a glimmering, red-sequined Givenchy creation with flat, gold sandals from Aldo — a steal at just $50!

3. Embrace a bold color.

Getty Images She wowed in a brilliant blue gown at the Shanghai screening.

She wowed at the Shanghai screening in a striking cobalt blue number by designer David Koma. With a thigh-high slit, curve-hugging silhouette and button detailing, Gadot smartly kept her accessories minimal to let this gorgeous gown take center stage.

4. Don’t be afraid to show some leg.

Getty Images She flaunted her killer stems at the MTV Movie Awards.

She stunned in a plunging mini by trendy brand Cinq a Sept at MTV Movie Awards. Hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it! And this big screen mega-babe certainly has the stems — and the confidence — to rock a short hemline.

5. Say yes to horizontal stripes.

Getty Images A lesson in sporting stripes!

Bold stripes may be intimidating for some, but not Wonder Woman. The Israeli actress demonstrated that she can pull off casual-chic with aplomb — sporting a navy-and-white striped Breton midi dress and slip-on sneaks in New York City.

6. Go glam!

Getty Images She epitomized strength and stellar style at the movie’s Mexico City premiere.

Gadot was a one-woman fashion tour de force at the movie’s Mexico City premiere. Her pick — a floor-length Prada design, adorned with studs and spikes — was the perfect marriage of strength, glamour and statement-making style.

We can't wait to see what she'll wear next!