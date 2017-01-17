share tweet pin email

Cold temperatures undoubtedly leave us wanting to bundle up with layers upon layers of our warmest clothes. But that doesn't mean they can't be stylish!

TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez is sharing her favorite tips for keeping cozy in style.

From sleek scarves to cute hats to trendy snow boots, these items will have you looking so chic when it's so cold.

Fur stole

A little bit of fur will instantly turn any outfits into something luxe. It's the easiest way to give your winter coat a whole new look! You can pair it with a simple black dress for a night out or wear it with your favorite sweater and leggings combo for a snazzy daytime look.

Colorblock Furry Stole, $60, Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor

Trapper hat

A bold hat is one of the easiest ways to make a statement and have some fun with your winter wardrobe. A trapper hat is guaranteed keep you warm while you look fashionable. With a trendy faux fur cap like one of these, you won't even want to take it off once you're inside!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Knit Trapper Hat, $25, Abercrombie

Abercrombie & Fitch

Penguin Jimmy Van Faux Fur Trapper, $28, Saks Off 5th

Saks Off 5th

Snow boots

Besides a warm coat, battling inclement weather all comes down to footwear. Shearling-lined booties or sneakers prove that a snow day doesn't have to come in the way of your passion for fashion.

Preston Bootie, $187, Coach

Coach

Grazi by Beartraps, $80, Footwear Unlimited

Footwear Unlimited

Sleek layers

One of the easiest ways to stay warm is to add more layers. The best part is, you can likely use pieces already in your closet to create a cute winter look. Something as simple as fur vest paired over a wool coat can create a sophisticated ensemble for even the coldest of days.

Splendid Westhaven Faux Fur Vest, $137, Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's

Maje Vlorie Tweed Jacket, $347, Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's

Aqua Brushstroke Mini Skirt, $58, Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's

Belted coat

Do you love a big coat, but don't love how it's so shapeless? You're not alone, but Vazquez has a simple solution: Add a belt. Go for a waist-cinching belt with gold hardware to give your outfit some structure.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Goldtone Buckle Stretch Belt, $35, Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

Plaid Blanket Wrap and Scarf, $36, Lord & Taylor

Lord and Taylor

Calvin Klein Open-Front Plaid Coat, $150, Macy's

Macy's

Puffer coat

A warm, puffy coat will certainly keep you warm, but sometimes they're so big you can feel like a marshmallow in it. To avoid that feeling, it's simple. Just look at the details of the coat. Vazquez recommends going for one with quilting that's in a diamond shape to create a natural, slim look.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Laundry By Design Faux-Fur-Trim Quilted Puffer Coat, $100, Macy's