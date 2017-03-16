share tweet pin email

The masking trend continues to explode this spring with even more brands offering new and innovative approaches to at-home skin care. That's why I stopped by TODAY Thursday to share the must-have masks you need for a fun spring refresh.

1. Try dry

This highly anticipated face mask from celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is a bit tricky to wrap your head around because (*drumroll*) ... it's completely dry! How can that be, you ask? The textile itself has active ingredients that release onto skin. And since CT's Magical Facial Masks are dry (and therefore don't harbor bacteria), you can wear them up to three times each.

Revolutionary Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet, $22

Charlotte Tilbury

2. Rubberize your routine

Don’t be thrown off by the unusual-looking baby faces on the box of Dr. Jart's new rubber masks; they're really quite simple to use! Just apply the included product to your face and cover with the flexible rubber sheets. Those sheets (which are actually made from seaweed) keep the ingredients from instantly evaporating, so they have time to do their thing. They're available in four different varieties to treat skin care concerns.

Dr. Jart+Hydration Lover Rubber Mask, $12

Sephora

3. Lace it up

Lingerie for your face? Not exactly! While Dermovia's new fabric lace masks look pretty, they're actually extremely functional and designed to repair, lift and firm thanks a slightly snug "compression" fit. The masks, which come saturated in serum, have ear holes so that you can strap them right onto your face, kick back and relax. Options include Rejuvenating Collagen, Hydrating Rose Water and a brand new Black Bamboo Detox mask.

Dermovia Lace Your Face Rejuvenating Collagen Compression Facial Mask, $15

Nordstrom

4. Skip the trip to the beach

We all know that sea salt works wonders when it comes to texturizing your tresses, but it turns out that the ocean is hiding a few more beauty secrets. GlowRecipe.com's best-selling mask is made from 100 percent organic sea kelp to cover and quench your face in nutrients that can brighten, hydrate, smooth and even out skin tone.

Whamisa Organic Sea Kelp Facial Sheet Mask, $14

Glow Recipe

5. Get wild

Let's face it: Half the fun of a mask is taking a silly selfie. If that's of interest to you, then you may want to check out SNP's animal masks, which come in cute designs like dog, tiger, cat, panda, monkey and more (each with unique ingredients to deliver different skin-nourishing benefits). Perfect for a girls night in, these rejuvenate skin ... and really confuse whomever happens to knock at the door that night.

SNP Animal Lion Revitalizing Mask Sheet, $5

Ulta

