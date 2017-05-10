Mother's Day is fast-approaching, but there's no need to panic if you still haven't found the perfect gift.
Lifestyle expert Chassie Post shares some fabulous ideas fit for any budget, style, taste ... or mom!
If you're tired of getting your mother the same type of ordinary gift every year, then these picks will certainly help shake things up! From embellished pool slides to DIY photo bookmarks and boozy ice cream, we've selected tons of unusual and inventive products that are sure to brighten up any mom's special day.
Classic Gifts With A Twist
Classic gifts are called that for a reason, but this year we found some new takes on some of our favorite go-to gifts. From next-level soaps to new ways to give books to out-of-the-box flowers, wow mom with these classics with a twist.
Mariel Nader's Birthstone Mineral Soaps, $20, Uncommon Goods
Succulent Gift Box, $35 and up, Lula's Garden
Passport 01 Literary Box, $95, Quarterlane
Flowers With A Twist and Leaf a Notes, $15 and up, Bloomatini
Bedside Smartphone Vase, $32, Uncommon Goods
Personalized and custom
Think it's too late to get a personalized present? Think again! From customized baking dishes to necklaces engraved in handwriting, there are plenty of options from which to choose.
Ziggy Round Pendant, $85, Monica Vinader
Monogramed 2-in-1 Car Organizer with Cooler, $89, Mark and Graham
Customized Pie Baking Dish, $35, Personal Creations
Personalized iPhone Case, $45, tinyprints
DIY
Don't have a lot of money to spend on a Mother's Day gift this year? These DIY ideas are unique, creative, personal and offer the perfect solution if you're strapped for cash.
DIY Photo Book Mark, free, Style Me Pretty Living
DIY Blooming Monogram, free, Lulus
DIY Tile Photo Coasters, free, Popsugar
Fashionable
Know a stylish mom or two? Then spoil her with festive raffia earrings, embellished pool slides or a summer-y straw tote complete with trendy pompoms.
Raffia Hoop Earrings, $60, Ann Taylor
Accessory Collection for Mom, $38 and up, Parker Thatch
Embellished Pool Slides, $30 and up, Zara
Mamacita Indi Token, $45, India Hicks
Large Straw Tote, $28, Target
Wool Lounger, $95, Allbirds
T-Shirt "I'm a Cool Mom" Tee, $13, Amazon
Alex and Ani Wonder Woman Cuff, $48
For food lovers
Have a mom or grandma who's a whiz in the kitchen? Let her know that she is your super hero with a Wonder Woman apron. Or, treat her to a very good morning with the ultimate coffee subscription or a night off with fancy mailed treats. Bon appétit!
DC Comics Wonder Woman Apron, $12, Amazon
Coffee Subscription, $20 and up, Mistobox
Tipsy Scoop's Mother's Day Boozy Ice Cream - 4 Pints, $89, Goldbely
Rifle Paper Co. Citrus Floral Recipe Tin, $34, Nordstrom
Mother's Day Tripper, $48, Mouth
Lov Organic Tea, $20, Anthropologie
Chocolate-Dipped Mini Donuts, $50, Harry & David
Hallmark Home & Gifts Zoe Rolling Pin, $21, Joss & Main
Tech-friendly
Whether you're shopping for a a dog-loving mama or a tech-savvy baby boomer, these gifts will prove useful long past Mother's Day brunch.
Smart Bracelet Activity Tracker, $165, Ringly
Dog Fitness Tracker, $95, WonderWoof
Stripe Slim Battery Bank, $60, Kate Spade
Inscape Meditation App, $13, iTunes
Orbit Selfie Button and Key Finder, $30, Amazon
Beauty
All moms can appreciate a little pampering in the beauty department. With gifts like a luxurious body oil that gives back to Every Mother Counts to the perfect Blowout Babe hair tool, mom will be looking as beautiful on the outside as we know she is on the inside!
Amma (Mother) BodyOil, $60, Jiva Poha
Josie Maran Whipped Mud Mask Collection, $48, Sephora
Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Brush, $100, Sephora
Just for fun!
When in doubt, bring the fun out! And Happy Mother's Day to all!
Ban.do Beach, Please! I am Fun Giant Beach Towel, $38, Amazon
Love Sparklers, $28, Free People
Mom Rules Garland, $10, Paper Source
