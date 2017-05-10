share tweet pin email

Mother's Day is fast-approaching, but there's no need to panic if you still haven't found the perfect gift.

Lifestyle expert Chassie Post shares some fabulous ideas fit for any budget, style, taste ... or mom!

If you're tired of getting your mother the same type of ordinary gift every year, then these picks will certainly help shake things up! From embellished pool slides to DIY photo bookmarks and boozy ice cream, we've selected tons of unusual and inventive products that are sure to brighten up any mom's special day.

Classic Gifts With A Twist

Classic gifts are called that for a reason, but this year we found some new takes on some of our favorite go-to gifts. From next-level soaps to new ways to give books to out-of-the-box flowers, wow mom with these classics with a twist.

Mariel Nader's Birthstone Mineral Soaps, $20, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

Succulent Gift Box, $35 and up, Lula's Garden

Lula's Garden

Passport 01 Literary Box, $95, Quarterlane

Quarterlane

Flowers With A Twist and Leaf a Notes, $15 and up, Bloomatini

Bloomitini

Bedside Smartphone Vase, $32, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

Personalized and custom

Think it's too late to get a personalized present? Think again! From customized baking dishes to necklaces engraved in handwriting, there are plenty of options from which to choose.

Ziggy Round Pendant, $85, Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader

Monogramed 2-in-1 Car Organizer with Cooler, $89, Mark and Graham

Mark and Graham

Customized Pie Baking Dish, $35, Personal Creations

Personalized Creations

Personalized iPhone Case, $45, tinyprints

tinyprints

DIY

Don't have a lot of money to spend on a Mother's Day gift this year? These DIY ideas are unique, creative, personal and offer the perfect solution if you're strapped for cash.

DIY Photo Book Mark, free, Style Me Pretty Living

Style Me Pretty

DIY Blooming Monogram, free, Lulus

Lulu's

DIY Tile Photo Coasters, free, Popsugar

Popsugar

Fashionable

Know a stylish mom or two? Then spoil her with festive raffia earrings, embellished pool slides or a summer-y straw tote complete with trendy pompoms.

Raffia Hoop Earrings, $60, Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor

Accessory Collection for Mom, $38 and up, Parker Thatch

Embellished Pool Slides, $30 and up, Zara

Zara

Mamacita Indi Token, $45, India Hicks

India Hicks

Large Straw Tote, $28, Target

Target

Wool Lounger, $95, Allbirds

T-Shirt "I'm a Cool Mom" Tee, $13, Amazon

Amazon

Alex and Ani Wonder Woman Cuff, $48

Alex and Ani

For food lovers

Have a mom or grandma who's a whiz in the kitchen? Let her know that she is your super hero with a Wonder Woman apron. Or, treat her to a very good morning with the ultimate coffee subscription or a night off with fancy mailed treats. Bon appétit!

DC Comics Wonder Woman Apron, $12, Amazon

Amazon

Coffee Subscription, $20 and up, Mistobox

Mistobox

Tipsy Scoop's Mother's Day Boozy Ice Cream - 4 Pints, $89, Goldbely

Tipsy Scoop

Rifle Paper Co. Citrus Floral Recipe Tin, $34, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Mother's Day Tripper, $48, Mouth

Mouth

Lov Organic Tea, $20, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Chocolate-Dipped Mini Donuts, $50, Harry & David

Harry & David

Hallmark Home & Gifts Zoe Rolling Pin, $21, Joss & Main

Joss & Main

Tech-friendly

Whether you're shopping for a a dog-loving mama or a tech-savvy baby boomer, these gifts will prove useful long past Mother's Day brunch.

Smart Bracelet Activity Tracker, $165, Ringly

Ringly

Dog Fitness Tracker, $95, WonderWoof

Bloomingdale's

Stripe Slim Battery Bank, $60, Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Inscape Meditation App, $13, iTunes

Inscape

Orbit Selfie Button and Key Finder, $30, Amazon

Shopbop

Beauty

All moms can appreciate a little pampering in the beauty department. With gifts like a luxurious body oil that gives back to Every Mother Counts to the perfect Blowout Babe hair tool, mom will be looking as beautiful on the outside as we know she is on the inside!

Amma (Mother) BodyOil, $60, Jiva Poha

Jiva Apoha

Josie Maran Whipped Mud Mask Collection, $48, Sephora

Sephora

Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Brush, $100, Sephora

Sephora

Just for fun!

When in doubt, bring the fun out! And Happy Mother's Day to all!

Ban.do Beach, Please! I am Fun Giant Beach Towel, $38, Amazon

Love Sparklers, $28, Free People

Free People

Mom Rules Garland, $10, Paper Source

Paper Source

For TODAY's complete Mother's Day Guide, click here!

