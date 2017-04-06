share tweet pin email

From wearable wrinkle-reducers to a mirror that acts like your personal aesthetician, I'm excited to share some of the smartest finds to hit the beauty market.

1. Beauty rest for your chest

It's a fact of life: Repetition causes wrinkles. And the hard to resist habit of sleeping on your side can leave us with chest and cleavage creases. These Wrinkles Schminkles adhesive silicone pads are designed to be worn while you sleep, helping to keep the skin flat and taut and prevent lines from being reinforced. Additionally, medical-grade silicone is known to help hydrate and increase collagen production, which can yield a more youthful appearance.

Chest Wrinkles and Décolletage Wrinkles, $28, Wrinkles Schminkles

Wrinkles Schminkles

2. Wrinkle-reducing glasses

Dr. Dennis Gross has amassed a cult following for his skin care line and has now the ventured into the future with the SpectraLite Eyecare Pro, an FDA-cleared device that uses professional red light therapy to target crows feet and 11 other lines in the eye area. The best part? The hands-free wearable allows busy gals to multitask while turning back the clock.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite EyeCare Pro LED Device, $159, Sephora

Sephora

3. Battery-powered body buffer

'Tis the season for strappy dresses, tank tops and sandals, which means it's time to buff away body blemishes and dry, dead skin. The Spin Spa (which you may or may not have seen on late night TV commercials) is a battery-powered, vibrating brush with an elongated handle that can help exfoliate and smooth hard-to-reach places. Added plus: Each brush comes with interchangeable heads like a pumice stone (for softening calluses) and a massage head (to increase circulation).

Spin Spa Body Brush, $20, Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond

4. Mirror mirror on the wall ... what's up?

While it may look like your run-of-the-mill mirror, the HiMirror has a high-tech secret: a built-in, skin-sensing camera. The forward-thinking device helps pinpoint issues — including fine lines, discolorations and dark circles — and can recommend products to help tackle them. There's even a history feature so you can track your progress (in other words, find out if your skin care products are actually working). It can also be connected to their Smart Body Scale bath mat to help you stay on top of fitness goals by monitoring body fat percentage, metabolic rate and more.

HiMirror, $189, HiMirror

HiMirror

