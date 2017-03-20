share tweet pin email

Looking to refresh your makeup routine for spring? You’re in luck! TODAY Style tapped celebrity makeup mavens to find out the new must-haves that are quickly becoming staples in their professional toolkits.

The best part? They’re all available at drugstores nationwide!

1. Revlon Ultra HD Gel Lipcolor, $8, Target

“My first lipstick, back in the day, was a classic Revlon red and my love of their lip colors is still strong. If you’re looking for a hydrating lipstick that still delivers color, these are a great choice. The hyaluronic acid ensures that lips get the moisture they need. The range of shades means that there’s a hue for everyone,” says Alex LaMarsh, a celebrity makeup artist who has worked with Kim Kardashian and Cher.

2. Pixi by Petra Glow-y Powder, $16, Target

“I really fell in love with this subtle, light gold highlighter. Everyone wants to glow these days — all my clients are asking for highlighter. Thankfully, cruelty-free brands are also in demand and Pixi gives you both in one package. I’ve found that this highlighter doesn't stick heavily on textured areas of the face, like fine lines or acne; it just gives a lovely subtle glow that is pretty and works on a variety of skin tones,” says LaMarsh.

3. Wet n wild Mega Last Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick, $5, Walgreens

“I actually have this lipstick in ‘Oh My Dolly.’ The staying power is amazing and the color is fiery, rich and strong. It goes on silky and wet, but really dries matte. There’s almost no need to carry it with you because it stays for hours,” says Dee Dee Kelly, a celebrity makeup artist who has worked with Holly Robinson Peete, Tia Marrowy and Karina Smirnoff.

4. Maybelline Big Shot Mascara, $7, Target

“The price point is perfect for when you have to buy multiple products to replenish your kit. The product delivers just like it promises. When I have clients who don't want to wear fake lashes and want more full, natural lashes, Big Shot does the job,” says Kelly.

5. COVERGIRL Outlast All Day Soft Touch Concealer, $12, Walgreens

"This concealer covers well (without looking heavy), photographs beautifully and is dependable to last throughout the day,” says Anthony Nguyen, a celebrity makeup artist, whose clients include Katy Perry and Brooke Candy.

6. L'Oréal Paris Infallible Lip Paints, $8, Target

“I’m all about embracing color for spring and the new Infallible Lip Paints are the perfect way to do that. My favorite way to use these is to create what I call ‘PB&J lips.’ This technique is all about mixing different shades and smacking lips together to create an ethereal, cool look.

"Here’s how: Apply one color to your top lip and another to your bottom. I love to mix light and dark shades — so taupe and purple or light pink and magenta. Next, smack lips together but don’t rub! This motion helps the colors to blend together organically. The awesome thing is it’s different every time you do it,” says Sir John Barnett, a celebrity makeup artist, whose clients include Beyoncé and Olivia Culpo.

7. NYX Hydra Touch Primer, $14, CVS

“This primer has a nice cooling effect, smells great and is lightweight (not greasy). It creates a super smooth base for foundation to lay on evenly,” says Nil Muir, a celebrity makeup artist who has worked with Jussie Smollett, Sarah Hyland and Taraji P. Henson.

8. Rimmel London Oh My Gloss Oil Tint, $6, Walmart

“The line has six bright, beautiful shades — all perfect for summer. The glosses are fruit-scented and go on sheer with a light pop of color. The big bonus is that they contain coconut oil, argan oil and other nourishing oils to moisturize your lips,” says Muir.

9. Physicians Formula InstaReady Full Coverage Concealer, $11, Ulta

“This concealer is a great drugstore find. Its creamy, hydrating and has a thick consistency for full under-eye coverage. Plus it has SPF 30, which is a huge bonus, and comes with a handy mini blending sponge,” says Muir.

10. Maybelline Baby Lips Color Balm Crayon, $6, Target

“This is one of my all time favorite drugstore products. With its rich consistency it’s able to hydrate lips and provide beautiful color. My favorite shade is the ‘Toasted Taupe’ because it's flattering on any complexion and perfect for day or night” says Neah William, Blushington makeup artist, who has worked with Jill Kargman and Kathy Najimy.

11. Flower Beauty Shimmer & Strobe Highlighting Palette, $13, Walmart

“This is the ultimate highlighting palette because it makes every face glow. It includes three colors — that can easily take an office look to a night look — and a brush for convenient application,” says William.

12. Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Oil, $8, Target

“Finally, a nourishing and natural glaze that gives lips a beautiful glow, leaving them feeling soft and supple (thanks to humectants) without stickiness,” says JoAnn Solomon, a celebrity makeup artist who has worked with Allison Williams and Alicia Keys.

13. Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation, $6, Walgreens

“In a word: Genius. The HD formula is ideal for the camera. It’s lightweight, breathable and great for all skin types, including oily and combination complexions. The a soft sheen and the impressive color range make this a covetable kit addition for pros and everyone else, too,” says Solomon.