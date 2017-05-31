The 20 coolest subscription boxes for every personality

share tweet pin email

Most likely, when you think of subscription box services, Birchbox is the first thing that comes to mind. Their format—sending you sample-sized high-quality beauty products to try once a month—absolutely took off and spawned a host of similar companies and concepts.

But in the seven years since Birchbox first launched, the world of subscription box services has absolutely exploded—and we're reaping the benefits. Everything from food and wine to clothes, menswear and grooming can all be curated to your specific desires and delivered right to your front door.

Fashion & menswear

Quarterly Subscription Box, $100, Rachel Zoe's Box of Style

boxofstyle.thezoereport.com

This curated box of fashion and beauty finds for women is organized by season, so customers can order individual boxes ad hoc, or subscribe to get all four throughout the year. Brands included past box of style collections include Clinique, Juicy Couture, Ouai and Alexis Bittar.

Custom monthly delivery box, $20 plus cost of items you keep, Stitch Fix

stitchfix.com

Like Trunk Club, Stitch Fix has stylists on hand that will curate a selection of five items for you to try at home, and you only keep what you like. Shipping is free both ways, and the service is available for both men and women.

Custom monthly trunk of apparel and accessories, $25 plus cost of items you keep, Trunk Club

trunkclub.com

With the goal of helping both men and women build up a wardrobe of clothing and accessories they want and need, Trunk Club has built a loyal following. Customers fill out a short survey about their style preferences as well as sizes, and a stylist curates a crate of options for you to try. If you don't like any of it, you can send everything back and try again, and you only pay for the items you keep.

Pre-scheduled delivery of rental clothing/ accessories, $39 and up, Le Tote

instagram.com/letote

For women looking to decrease their footprint in the fashion industry and avoid cluttering their closet with trendy items they won't keep for more than a season—Le Tote has the answer. Members can borrow clothing and accessories for as long as they like, then return it and receive a new box. Items are curated by an in-house stylist but can be swapped out by the member. The best part? They have a special maternity option for moms-to-be!

Beauty & grooming

Monthly delivery box, $18-$21, Glossybox

instagram.com/glossybox

Beauty-lovers will appreciate the price and frequency of Glossybox. Boxes arrive each month with five luxury products each, and the more you order upfront, the less each one costs. Subscriptions range from month-to-month to three, six and 12-month options.

A-la-Carte delivery box, $45 each, Bespoke Post

instagram.com/bespokepost

Specially curated for guys with discerning tastes, Bespoke Post boxes all cost the same amount, but have different themes including grooming, cocktails, travel, cooking and style. Rather than signing up for a mystery delivery, you can choose from those currently available and even customize yours based on your color preferences.

Monthly subscription box, $20, Birchbox Men

birchbox.com

After the success of their women's boxes, it was only natural for Birchbox to launch a subscription dedicated to men's grooming. Each box includes four sample-size grooming products and one full-size lifestyle product.

Razor and shave gel subscription, free trial then $15 - $35 per delivery, Harry's

harrys.com

Harry's knows that every guy's shaving routine is different. Their subscription plan is customizable based on the products you use and how often you shave. Blades come in packs of eight and their foaming shave gel is a 4 oz bottle, all of which can be delivered every two to five months.

Customized monthly subscription box, $10, Ipsy

instagram.com/ipsy

To get your customized beauty box from Ipsy, just take a fun 2-minute quiz on their website, identifying your skin tone, hair color, your dedication to makeup and your favorite brands and products to use. Ipsy will customize a box of five sample-size products based on your answers and deliver it to your door each month.

Monthly subscription box, $36, The Honest Company

honest.com

Choose from more than 65 wellness and personal care products (along with home cleaning products) and have five at a time delivered monthly right to your door. Every box is completely customizable and when you save as much as 35 percent overall when you shop via these monthly bundles.

Food & drinks

Monthly cocktail subscription box, $40-$50, Shaker and Spoon

shakerandspoon.com

If you fancy yourself a bit of an at-home mixologist or want to become one, Shaker and Spoon is a great way to find new cocktail recipes and explore the potential of different liquors. Each box comes with three unique recipes all the ingredients you need to make four portions of each drink, aside from the bottle of liquor. Their in-house bartenders also include recommendations for the their favorite accompanying liquor and bar tools you may need.

Pre-scheduled coffee delivery, $14-$42, Atlas Coffee Club

Dennis Burnett Photography / instagram.com/atlascoffeeclub

Those who know coffee well will tell you that the "terroir" matters with coffee as much as it does with wine. Atlas Coffee Club will introduce you to coffee from around the globe—including places like Tanzania, Guatemala, Kenya and beyond. Subscribers can choose how many bags they want to receive, every two or four weeks.

Monthly hot sauce delivery box, $13-$30, Fuego Box

instagram.com/fuegobox

With both quarterly and monthly options, Fuego Box is a hot sauce lover's dream come true. Sign up to receive one or three bottles of unique and interesting flavors and brands of hot sauce delivered to your door periodically.

Monthly wine delivery box, $25-$58, Vinebox

vinebox.com

Classic wine lovers and adventurous drinkers alike will love receiving wine samples by the glass from Vinebox. Once a month you'll get a box of either three or six glasses of wine from small and under-the-radar vineyards that can be hard to source in the U.S. Members can choose to reds, whites or a mix of both, and tailor their box to adventurous, classic or newcomer tastes.

Monthly subscription box, $19-$40, Try the World

trytheworld.com

Experimental eaters will love Try the World—which lets you sample cuisines and snacks from around the globe without leaving your house. You can subscribe in different ways depending on your desires; the "Countries" subscription curates gourmet food products from a different country each month, while the "Pantry" option is tailored to a profile you fill out based on your taste preferences.

Weekly grocery delivery box, $125, Movebutter

movebutter.com

For people living on their own and preparing their own meals, shopping for groceries can get costly. Movebutter delivers a box each week filled with the ingredients you need to make about 21 meals at home—including meat and seafood, greens, cheese, eggs, grains, fruit and bread. That averages out to less than $6 per meal, far less than you'd spend at most restaurants.

For kids & pets

Monthly coding kit delivery box, $20-$45, Bitsbox

bitsbox.com

Designed for kids aged six to 14, Bitsbox is a subscription box that can teach any kid to code. Every box arrives with a variety of coding projects that range in difficulty. They then log into the Bitsbox website to and use the code included in their materials to build and customize their app (usually a fun game), which can then be used and shaded online and on their devices.

Pre-scheduled kids clothing delivery box, $20 styling fee plus cost of items you keep, Mac & Mia

instagram.com/macandmia

Like Trunk Club and StitchFix, Mac & Mia is a styling service that delivers hand-selected items for your kid(s), right to your door. After filling out an online profile that includes your style and budget preferences, Mac & Mia sends you a curated box with six to eight items. You can return anything you don't keep in a pre-paid envelope.

Monthly kids subscription box, $17-$20, Kiwi Crate

kiwicrate.com

Kiwi Crate has a variety of subscription boxes tailored to kids of different ages to inspire them to explore STEAM—a learning acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math. From just a few months old through their teens, kids can explore creative learning and DIY projects.

Seasonal subscription box, $58-$98, Kidbox

kidbox.com

After filling out a short survey about your baby or kid(s) and what kind of clothes they need, Kidbox will put together seasonal selections (up to 5 deliveries per year) of clothes in their size, which you can opt in and out of as often as you like. Items average $14 to $16 each, so you can pay $98 for the whole box or only pay for the ones you keep. Brands include DKNY, Puma and 7 for All Mankind. The box ships free and exchanges are a breeze—which matters when your kids won't stop growing! (Plus for every Kidbox purchased, the company donates an item of clothing to a child in need.)

Monthly subscription box for dog owners, $21-$30, BarkBox

barkbox.com

If you have a pet that deserves to be spoiled, get your good dog a subscription to Barkbox. Once a month you'll get a box tailored to your dog's size and weight, which will include toys, treats and a chew all based on a unique theme.

Monthly subscription box for cat owners, $20-$30, KitNipBox

instagram.com/beettrice

You might say this subscription box is the cat's meow! Each month you'll receive a box of toys and treats for your favorite feline.

