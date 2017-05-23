share tweet pin email

Consider this summer the renaissance of the one-piece swimsuit.

The number of bikini styles available online has declined by 9 percent since last year, according to EDITED, a retail data company. On the flip side, one-piece swimsuit styles are up by 20 percent and a hit with consumers. EDITED reported that they are selling out three times faster than other styles.

And while we love that the trend can be as revealing or conservative as you like, it can also easily transition from the beach to the street with a pair of shorts and your favorite mules.

We surfed our favorite swimwear sites to find the most figure-flattering, fun and affordable one-piece swimsuits. From '90s-inspired scoop-neck cuts to cutouts, lace, scalloped details and pretty prints, there's a style for every woman and body.

In other words: Bye-bye, bikinis!

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All 'Lifeguard' swimsuit, $84, Swimsuits For All

swimsuitsforall.com

Get your "Baywatch" on! We love the vibrant cherry red color of this suit and the high-cut leg is sexy without being too revealing. Take a cue from Ashley Graham and rock this on your next jet ski adventure!

American Eagle 'Super Scoop' one-piece swimsuit, $50, American Eagle

ae.com

Aerie by American Eagle is one of our favorite lines of intimates and swimwear. This scoop-neck style comes in a rainbow of colors and the website allows you to see how it looks on a variety of body types. And the reviews online are almost all positive — this is a winning summer suit!

J. Crew demi underwire one-piece swimsuit, $115, J. Crew

jcrew.com

Tropical prints are the hottest pattern of the season, and we love the supportive and flattering cupped style of this one-piece. This is a great option for any woman who wants some conservative coverage, but a bra-like fit on top.

Eloquii illusion tie-front one-piece swimsuit, $111, Eloquii

eloquii.com

Elloqui has a huge variety of swimwear options in plus sizes, but we especially love the sleek, sexy look of this front-tie black suit.

Byrds of Paradise 'Zuma' one-piece swimsuit, $50, Nordstrom

nordstrom.com

For a sexier take on the one-piece, try a suit that features side cutouts and a "cheeky" fit. The playful floral print of this Bryds of Paradise suit keeps it from feeling too over-the-top.

ASOS diamond mesh cupped one-piece, $48, ASOS

asos.com

This strapless suit from ASOS has a fashion-forward look that could easily be paired with shorts or a high-waisted skirt for drinks after the beach.

O'Neill 'Glamour' long-sleeve one-piece swimsuit, $94, Nordstrom

nordstrom.com

For more coverage and sun protection, we love this long-sleeved floral suit from the surf experts at O'Neill.

Topshop scalloped structured swimsuit, $60, Topshop

topshop.com

Simple and stylish! this Topshop one-piece is an easy option for anyone who's unsure if they're ready to try the look. The scalloped edges and halter top will give you support and feminine appeal.

Carmen Marc Valvo 'Wild Story' one-piece swimsuit, $120, Everything But Water

everythingbutwater.com

If you ask us, animal and snake prints are basically a neutral. This nude and grey python print is subtle and sexy — the perfect combination.

Lane Bryant 'Sea You Later' graphic one-piece swimsuit, $110, Lane Bryant

lanebryant.com

Graphic swimsuits are one of the trendiest styles for this summer. We love that Lane Bryant has made that look accessible to all sizes and shapes — plus their phrases like "Sea You Later" and "Swim & Tonic" are simply too cute.

Torrid floral print one-piece swimsuit, $99, Torrid

This mixed-print swimsuit is double the fun. The ruching on the bodice and cupped neckline ensure a flattering fit.

H&M high-leg swimsuit, $30, H&M

hm.com

For budget-conscious swimwear shoppers, H&M should be a first stop. Their range of suits are under $35 and come in trendy colors and cuts.

Forever 21 floral off-the-shoulder one-piece, $25, Forever 21

forever21.com

Forever 21 is another great resource for affordable swimwear for both standard and plus sizes. We found this off-the-shoulder cut with a ruffle to be particularly charming.

Rip Curl 'G-Bomb' wetsuit, $90, Nordstrom

nordstrom.com

Surfer girls, rejoice! Rip Curl has designed the cutest wetsuit. This style comes in three colors including basic black, but we love the color-block combination of coral, blue and charcoal.

Vanilla Beach Sport scalloped one-piece, $40, Target

target.com

Target for the win! There are nearly endless options for affordable swimwear from a variety of brands. This halter-neck style comes in five different colors, but we can see this pretty mint green will look especially great with reflective sunglasses and a crochet cover-up.

For more swimsuits and our favorite places to shop for them online, check out our list of the best online swimwear shopping destinations.

