15 last-minute holiday gifts your best friend will love

The yin to your yang. Your soul sister. Sometimes you think you know your BFF better than she knows herself. Now’s your chance to prove it with the perfect present!

From a personalized bracelet to an unexpected beach bag, give her something that feels indulgent and intimate. (You'll know you’re on the right track if you want one, too!) Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Custom Bracelet, from $58, Ryan Porter

Ryan Porter

Today’s version of the old-school BFF necklace, this bracelet can also be personalized with her initials or nickname.

2. Deborah Lippmann Undressed Nail Polish Set, $34, Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter

The luxury answer to a DIY manicure.

3. Pom-Pom Hat in Marled Italian Wool Blend, $40, J. Crew

J. Crew

A winter workhorse, this hat is both warm and stylish ... just like your friend!

4. Richmond & Finch Black Marble iPhone 7 Case, $46, Shopbop

Shopbop

It behooves you to protect her cell phone, too.

5. Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera, $70, and Glitter Frames, 2 for $10, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

For memories worth holding onto.

6. Tretorn Chelsea Rain Boot, $100, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Because sometimes you need your wingman beside you, even when it’s pouring rain.

7. Pink Rose Quartz Coasters, $50, High Street Market

High Street Market

She’ll be happy to host drinks when it involves these lovely coasters.

8. Diane Von Furstenberg Love Tuxedo Glittered PVC Cardholder, $25, The Outnet

The Outnet

Everyone could use some help staying organized on-the-go.

9. JVDF Enamel Mini Flask, $45, Fivestory

Fivestory

Of course she needs a chic tailgating tool. Duh!

10. Eliza Gran Studio Black Venice Pom Pom Basket, $92, Garmentory

Garmentory

These double-duty baskets work for the beach or the home. For an extra-special treatt, try stuffing one full of goodies for your next girls’ getaway.

11. Interior Illusions Balloon Dog Piggy Bank, $30, Wayfair

Wayfair

If saving tops her New Year's resolution list, encourage her with this quirky-cool vessel. You’re never too old for a good piggy bank.

12. Slip Embroidered Silk Queen Pillowcase, $80, Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter

The most indulgent addition to her nighttime beauty routine. Don't be jealous when your BFF starts posting awe-inducing #iwokeuplikethis selfies.

13. The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, $17, Amazon

Target

If anyone would “get” you and your BFF, it’s obviously Amy Schumer.