12 last-minute Father's Day gifts he'll love!

Father's Day is right around the corner — do you have a gift for dad yet?
We know finding the right present is hard. Whether you are shopping for a dad who's the ultimate grill master or the dad who seems to have everything, we've got you covered. Lori Bergamotto, Good Housekeeping magazine's style editor, visited TODAY Friday to share a list of 12 creative gifts your dad will be sure to love!
'Magic' swim trunks, mini espresso maker: Ultimate Father's Day gift guidePlay Video - 3:53
'Magic' swim trunks, mini espresso maker: Ultimate Father's Day gift guidePlay Video - 3:53
1. Brass Easel and Print, $48, Artifact Uprising
Give him a gift that will remind him of a favorite moment together.
2. Grill Sergeant, $71, Mouth
This is for the dad who loves the grill (almost) more than you love to eat the finished product.
3. Smartphone Magnifier, $30, Bloomingdales
With this product, dad can watch his favorite shows on the go without squinting. This magnifies a cell phone screen making it a bigger and better watching experience.
4. Yeti Rambler, $30, Yeti
This on-the-go cup will become a staple in his daily life.
5. Mens' magic swim trunks, $65, J.Crew
These shorts transform from a solid print to a shark and fish print when they are worn in water — too cool!
6. Boys' magic swim shorts, $55, J.Crew
And you can even get a matching pair for his mini-me!
7. Chocolate Tools, $20, The Fowndry
If your dad already owns every tool in the world, a chocolate hammer is the one he needs.
3 fun DIY projects kids can do with Dad for Father's DayPlay Video - 3:51
3 fun DIY projects kids can do with Dad for Father's DayPlay Video - 3:51
8. State shirts, $28, Shop The Direction
Celebrate his hometown with one of these unique shirts.
9. Barbecue Kit Cooler, $100, Uncommon Goods
He'll be the life of the party with this barbecue kit cooler bag.
10. Roo Hammock, $99, Kammok
Give dad the gift of ultimate relaxation with an easy-to-pack hammock.
11. The Minipresso Espresso Maker, $60, Amazon
Perfect for the dad who loves his morning jolt of energy!
12. Custom Framing, $39, Framebridge.com
Through FrameBridge, you can upload your favorite picture of the family and get it framed in time for Father's Day!