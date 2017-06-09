12 last-minute Father's Day gifts he'll love!

share tweet pin email

Father's Day is right around the corner — do you have a gift for dad yet?

We know finding the right present is hard. Whether you are shopping for a dad who's the ultimate grill master or the dad who seems to have everything, we've got you covered. Lori Bergamotto, Good Housekeeping magazine's style editor, visited TODAY Friday to share a list of 12 creative gifts your dad will be sure to love!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Magic' swim trunks, mini espresso maker: Ultimate Father's Day gift guide Play Video - 3:53 'Magic' swim trunks, mini espresso maker: Ultimate Father's Day gift guide Play Video - 3:53

1. Brass Easel and Print, $48, Artifact Uprising

Artifact Uprising

Give him a gift that will remind him of a favorite moment together.

2. Grill Sergeant, $71, Mouth

Mouth

This is for the dad who loves the grill (almost) more than you love to eat the finished product.

3. Smartphone Magnifier, $30, Bloomingdales

Bloomingdales

With this product, dad can watch his favorite shows on the go without squinting. This magnifies a cell phone screen making it a bigger and better watching experience.

4. Yeti Rambler, $30, Yeti

Yeti

This on-the-go cup will become a staple in his daily life.

5. Mens' magic swim trunks, $65, J.Crew

J.Crew

These shorts transform from a solid print to a shark and fish print when they are worn in water — too cool!

6. Boys' magic swim shorts, $55, J.Crew

J.Crew

And you can even get a matching pair for his mini-me!

7. Chocolate Tools, $20, The Fowndry

The Fowndry

If your dad already owns every tool in the world, a chocolate hammer is the one he needs.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 3 fun DIY projects kids can do with Dad for Father's Day Play Video - 3:51 3 fun DIY projects kids can do with Dad for Father's Day Play Video - 3:51

8. State shirts, $28, Shop The Direction

Shop The Direction

Celebrate his hometown with one of these unique shirts.

9. Barbecue Kit Cooler, $100, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

He'll be the life of the party with this barbecue kit cooler bag.

10. Roo Hammock, $99, Kammok

Kammok

Give dad the gift of ultimate relaxation with an easy-to-pack hammock.

11. The Minipresso Espresso Maker, $60, Amazon

Amazon

Perfect for the dad who loves his morning jolt of energy!

12. Custom Framing, $39, Framebridge.com

Frame Bridge

Through FrameBridge, you can upload your favorite picture of the family and get it framed in time for Father's Day!