share tweet pin email

The coldest days of winter are here, and it's time to wrap yourself up. But that doesn't mean you can't look good doing it.

To help you brave the frigid air in style, fashion expert Melissa Garcia is sharing her favorite cold-weather accessories. From cozy blankets to stylish hats, Garcia has lots of ways to bundle up without spending a bundle. After this, all you'll need is a hot cocoa!

Pajamas and blankets

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Even while getting cozy on the couch, there are ways to look fabulous. From patterned pajamas to blankets that double as sleeping bags, Garcia has some creative ideas — including a pajama warmer!

Rainbow Fish, $25, Snuggie Tails

Snuggie Tails

Women's Cuddl Duds Pajamas, $27, Kohl's

Kohl's

Pajama warmer, $40, Pajama Warmer

Pajama Warmer

Gloves and scarves

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Gloves that let you answer your phone without actually picking it up? A scarf that keeps you dry and warm in the rain? Garcia's found both. Talk about cold-weather game changers!

Ideas In Life Wireless Bluetooth Gloves, $19, Amazon

Amazon

Rain scarf, $20, Just Solutions

Just Solutions

RELATED: Bundle up! The best cold-weather gear to wear right now

Socks

It's time to make your tootsies toasty! From socks with funny sayings to adorable baby booties with cute motifs, Garcia has something for every age.

Winter Warm Nude, $10, Keysocks

Keysocks

Taco Booties, $25, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

'I am awesome' Royal Blue Dress Sock, $13, Notes To Self

Notes To Self

Hi, I Don't Care, Thanks Socks, $10, Blue Q

Blue Q

RELATED: Turtlenecks are back! 4 modern ways to wear them now

Hats

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Make a fashion statement this winter with a bold hat. If there's one thing for sure, pompoms are all the rage when it comes to headgear.

Betsey Johnson XOX Trolls Beanie with Detachable Pompom, $22, Macy's

Macy's

New England Patriots Linesman Cuff Knit, $24, '47

'47

The Patch Beanie, $20, Kookoomonkey