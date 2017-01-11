The coldest days of winter are here, and it's time to wrap yourself up. But that doesn't mean you can't look good doing it.
To help you brave the frigid air in style, fashion expert Melissa Garcia is sharing her favorite cold-weather accessories. From cozy blankets to stylish hats, Garcia has lots of ways to bundle up without spending a bundle. After this, all you'll need is a hot cocoa!
Adult onesie, pajama warmer, more: Winter accessories to keep you cozyPlay Video - 4:16
Adult onesie, pajama warmer, more: Winter accessories to keep you cozyPlay Video - 4:16
More video
Fitness fashion, LA style: How to look good while working out
Stay warm and fashionable this winter: Plaid robes, faux-fur throws, and more
See why orange really IS the new black in 2017, and other fresh fashion trends
Motivating fitness fashions that will have you sweating in style
Pajamas and blankets
Even while getting cozy on the couch, there are ways to look fabulous. From patterned pajamas to blankets that double as sleeping bags, Garcia has some creative ideas — including a pajama warmer!
Rainbow Fish, $25, Snuggie Tails
Women's Cuddl Duds Pajamas, $27, Kohl's
Pajama warmer, $40, Pajama Warmer
More Style videos
Adult onesie, pajama warmer, more: Winter accessories to keep you cozy
Vital tips for protecting your skin from harsh winter weather
Best subscription boxes to suit your taste buds (and your closet, too)
See Natalie Portman, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Golden Globes looks remixed
Gloves and scarves
Gloves that let you answer your phone without actually picking it up? A scarf that keeps you dry and warm in the rain? Garcia's found both. Talk about cold-weather game changers!
Ideas In Life Wireless Bluetooth Gloves, $19, Amazon
Rain scarf, $20, Just Solutions
RELATED: Bundle up! The best cold-weather gear to wear right now
More Style Tips videos
Adult onesie, pajama warmer, more: Winter accessories to keep you cozy
Fitness fashion, LA style: How to look good while working out
Stay warm and fashionable this winter: Plaid robes, faux-fur throws, and more
See why orange really IS the new black in 2017, and other fresh fashion trends
Socks
It's time to make your tootsies toasty! From socks with funny sayings to adorable baby booties with cute motifs, Garcia has something for every age.
Winter Warm Nude, $10, Keysocks
Taco Booties, $25, Uncommon Goods
'I am awesome' Royal Blue Dress Sock, $13, Notes To Self
Hi, I Don't Care, Thanks Socks, $10, Blue Q
RELATED: Turtlenecks are back! 4 modern ways to wear them now
Hats
Make a fashion statement this winter with a bold hat. If there's one thing for sure, pompoms are all the rage when it comes to headgear.
Betsey Johnson XOX Trolls Beanie with Detachable Pompom, $22, Macy's
New England Patriots Linesman Cuff Knit, $24, '47
The Patch Beanie, $20, Kookoomonkey