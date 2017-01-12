share tweet pin email

It's officially proposal season! What's that, you might ask?

It's the time between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day where 38 percent of couples get engaged, according to The Knot magazine.

If you're recently engaged or just love talking about all things weddings (*raises hand*), Lauren Kay, deputy editor of The Knot, is sharing some of the hottest trends for 2017.

1. Metallic dresses

Say goodbye to your classic white princess dress!

It's time to give wedding dresses some extra sparkle with shiny, sparkly metallic gowns. A shimmery dress makes for a bold, yet sophisticated wedding look for a black-tie affair.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Ooo, sparkly!

2. Breezy silhouettes

And if you're planning a summer wedding or heading to a tropical destination for your nuptials, then Kay has the trend for you. Flowy, lightweight dresses are looking fresh and fabulous this season. A touch of lace on the bodice will give any dress an elegant twist.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY A touch of lace on the bodice keeps it feeling classic.

3. Cascading bouquets

Bridal bouquets are getting a modern twist! The cascading bouquets of today are not as dramatic as what we saw with '80s brides. Now, it's all about adding lots of greenery and dangling flowers for a natural, chic look. (See photo above.)

4. Icebreaker guest games

Weddings undoubtedly involve mixing two sets of families and friends. Break the ice by letting your guests have some fun! Personalized Mad Libs and crossword puzzles about the couple can make for fun guessing games for all.

If it's an outdoor affair, bring the games outside! Croquet, horseshoes and corn hole are all fun ways to get guests to mingle with each other and have a great time.

Croquet Set, $150, Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel

5. Guest entertainment

Couples are getting seriously creative when it comes to entertaining their guests — and it goes way beyond a band or DJ. Now gospel choirs, acrobats and even contortionists help make a night to remember.

6. Drone photography

Don't miss a single moment of your special day thanks to drones. Capturing aerial photos and videos of all of the festivities will help preserve memories that you can look at forever.

7. The new florals

Give your ceremony or reception a new look with hanging flowers. These suspended floral installations — a modern take on traditional table arrangements — will completely transform any space. And have some fun with the types of flowers and colors you use.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Instead of leaving floral arrangements on the table, why not hang them from above?

8. Colorful glassware

If you want to give your reception a pop of color, bright glassware will instantly jazz up any table.

9. Go gold

For a nice elegant touch, try writing guest names in gold calligraphy on the place cards. If you're trying to channel an earthy vibe, use stones for the place cards. It's an unexpected and unique touch.

10. Translucent cakes

The naked cake trend is getting an upgrade for 2017. So what's the difference? Instead of no frosting at all, translucent cakes have a thin veil of it with just a little bit of cake coming through. Did we mention they're gorgeous, too?