Prepare to have your mind blown.
The makeup industry is constantly touting certain lipsticks as "long-lasting," but how often is that really the case? I put one brand to the test — and it was unlike anything I have ever worn before.
LipSense has been around since 1999, but it's gained popularity over the last year as social media videos have touted it's smudge-proof powers.
I put on LipSense's "Fly Girl" color, a nice classic red, and took it for a ride around New York City. Here's how it held up:
This lip stain promises to stay put, so we had to try it outPlay Video - 1:52
Interested in trying a lip stain yourself? Find a range of LipSenses colors below — along with some other popular long-lasting lipsticks — and check out the LipSense website to find a distributor in your area. Just remember: You need the lip stain and the gloss to set it — and the remover to get it off!
