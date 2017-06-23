share tweet pin email

Prepare to have your mind blown.

The makeup industry is constantly touting certain lipsticks as "long-lasting," but how often is that really the case? I put one brand to the test — and it was unlike anything I have ever worn before.

LipSense has been around since 1999, but it's gained popularity over the last year as social media videos have touted it's smudge-proof powers.

I put on LipSense's "Fly Girl" color, a nice classic red, and took it for a ride around New York City. Here's how it held up:

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link This lip stain promises to stay put, so we had to try it out Play Video - 1:52 This lip stain promises to stay put, so we had to try it out Play Video - 1:52

Interested in trying a lip stain yourself? Find a range of LipSenses colors below — along with some other popular long-lasting lipsticks — and check out the LipSense website to find a distributor in your area. Just remember: You need the lip stain and the gloss to set it — and the remover to get it off!

LipSense Liquid Lip Color, Caramel Apple, $25.37, Amazon

Amazon

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick, $20, Sephora

Sephora

LipSense Liquid Lip Color, Aussie Rose, $18.99, Amazon

Amazon

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $24, Ulta

Stila

LipSense Liquid Lip Color, Fire-N-Ice, $24.99, Amazon

Amazon

Clinique Long Last Soft Shine Lipstick, $17, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

LipSense Liquid Lip Color, Pink Champagne, $21.20, Amazon

Amazon

LipSense Gloss (Glossy), $17.99, Amazon

Amazon

Ooops! Lip Color Remover by LipSense, $8, Amazon