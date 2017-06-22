"Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure sure knows how to put the ice on a great relationship.
And we mean that in the best possible way! Bure, 41, has been married to former Russian ice hockey player Valeri Bure for 21 years, and in honor of their anniversary posted this amazing throwback picture of the pair — where else? On an ice rink.
The photo's dated 1994, which is two years before the pair wed on June 22, 1996. They were introduced by "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier at a charity hockey game, and they have three children: Natasha, 19; Lev, 17; and Maksim, 15.
"Val had just come from Moscow, Russia, and it turned out that he would watch 'Full House' because it helped him learn English," Bure revealed to TODAY in 2007.
Fans may remember Natasha's appearance on "The Voice" last year, and Bure's excited cheering offstage!
Flashback! See Candace Cameron Bure share story of meeting her husband on TODAYPlay Video - 1:52
Flashback! See Candace Cameron Bure share story of meeting her husband on TODAYPlay Video - 1:52
Valeri Bure, 43, left his home in Russia in 1991 so he could play hockey in the Western Hockey League, and injuries forced his retirement in 2005. The pair now run a winery in California, and we wager that one of their best sellers is ... ice wine!
Who says warm things can't grow in the coolest of places? Congratulations, you two!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.