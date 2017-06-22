share tweet pin email

"Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure sure knows how to put the ice on a great relationship.

And we mean that in the best possible way! Bure, 41, has been married to former Russian ice hockey player Valeri Bure for 21 years, and in honor of their anniversary posted this amazing throwback picture of the pair — where else? On an ice rink.

It all started here. He had me at first stride. Happy 21st anniversary my love ❤️🏒 #FrederictonNB #MontrealCanadiens #2ndDate #1994 A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

The photo's dated 1994, which is two years before the pair wed on June 22, 1996. They were introduced by "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier at a charity hockey game, and they have three children: Natasha, 19; Lev, 17; and Maksim, 15.

"Val had just come from Moscow, Russia, and it turned out that he would watch 'Full House' because it helped him learn English," Bure revealed to TODAY in 2007.

Trying to get a family photo isn't easy. #DiliniandNeal #mybffswedding A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Mar 18, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Fans may remember Natasha's appearance on "The Voice" last year, and Bure's excited cheering offstage!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Flashback! See Candace Cameron Bure share story of meeting her husband on TODAY Play Video - 1:52 Flashback! See Candace Cameron Bure share story of meeting her husband on TODAY Play Video - 1:52

Valeri Bure, 43, left his home in Russia in 1991 so he could play hockey in the Western Hockey League, and injuries forced his retirement in 2005. The pair now run a winery in California, and we wager that one of their best sellers is ... ice wine!

Just me and my man A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on May 20, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Who says warm things can't grow in the coolest of places? Congratulations, you two!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.