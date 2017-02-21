Selling a car? 10 things you need to know

A hand-scrawled “for sale” sign on the windshield of an old car might bring back fond memories of a seemingly simpler time. But it isn’t enough if you want to get the highest price possible for your vehicle while minimizing the potential hazards of handling the sale on your own.
Selling a car successfully takes planning, organization and some elbow grease. You’ll need to clean up the vehicle, gather its service records and other paperwork, and come up with a flattering but honest way to present it in an attention-grabbing ad. This sounds like a lot of work, but selling a car the right way is not as complicated as it was in the pre-internet age mainly because the web makes it easier to reach potential buyers.
Here is a short list of often-overlooked tips that will help sellers avoid common obstacles that slow down the process.
1. Time it right.
While it might not be the most important thing to think about when selling your car, timing can make a difference. Demand for cars and sport-utility vehicles with all-wheel drive tends to rise as winter approaches — a time when you should avoid putting a convertible sports car on the market. Minivans and SUVs with generous interior space are especially desirable for summer road trips and the college drop-off season.
2. Estimate value.
Online sources like Kelley Blue Book and the National Automobile Dealers Association’s NADA Guides can help you determine how much your car is worth based on condition, mileage and other factors. But you’ll have to be honest about condition. Remember there are very few 10-year-old cars worthy of the “excellent” rating.
3. Where’s that paperwork?
Avoid last-minute anxiety by collecting the documents you’ll need to sell the car, including the title, bill of sale and maintenance records. If the car is still under warranty, have the papers ready. If not, include an “as is” document that makes clear the new owner will be responsible for all repairs and other expenses once the car is sold. If you misplaced the title (it happens all the time), the bill of sale may serve as a substitute. Your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles website can confirm which documents you need.
4. Prepare the vehicle.
Call it “show time.” This is your chance to present the hardware. When potential buyers arrive to check out the car, it needs to look good — to pop, if possible. This indicates that you took good care of it and increases the chance of getting the price you want. A clean, detailed car also looks better in advertising photos, so be sure to wash and wax the exterior, clean the wheels and tires, vacuum the interior and wash the windows inside and out.