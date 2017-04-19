share tweet pin email

While buying a used car is arguably less risky and fraught than it was decades ago, the experience still generates anxiety over possibly getting a lemon — a vehicle with hidden, often dangerous problems.

Now imagine buying that used car for a teenage child with a new license.

Shutterstock Avoid cars with lots of horsepower.

Warm-weather driving season is approaching and many newly minted motorists will soon head out for solo drives to the beach, summer jobs and college. Sometimes it makes sense for young people to have their own vehicles instead of borrowing Mom’s keys several times a day. Managing your transportation helps build responsibility and independence, and few teen experiences match the rush of freedom that comes with taking the helm of your own ride.

But for many parents this is a time of emotional and financial struggle as they balance their desire for cars with the most up-to-date safety features with the need to meet strict budgets.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, an automotive safety group funded by the insurance industry, just released its latest list of used vehicles it recommends for young drivers. The new list reflects recent safety improvements that have trickled down to lower-cost used cars, SUVs, minivans and pickups. In the past, teenagers, who are among the riskiest drivers, have tended to wind up driving inexpensive vehicles that do not provide enough protection in a crash.

The latest update includes 49 “best choices,” starting under $20,000, and 82 “good choices,” starting under $10,000. While some of the vehicles may still be too expensive for many family budgets, there are also a few low-cost surprises.

Before we get to the list, here are a few IIHS tips to consider when buying cars for teens:

Parents should seek vehicles with the best crash-test ratings they can afford.

they can afford. Avoid cars with lots of horsepower. Teens may be tempted to test the limits of a powerful engine.

Teens may be tempted to test the limits of a powerful engine. Bigger, heavier vehicles are safer. There are no minicars or small cars on the latest lists. Small SUVs can make the cut because they weigh about the same as a midsize car.

There are no minicars or small cars on the latest lists. Small SUVs can make the cut because they weigh about the same as a midsize car. Electronic stability control is a must. This technology, which helps a driver maintain control and cuts single-vehicle fatal crash risk nearly in half, has been required on new vehicles since the 2012 model year. All listed vehicles have the feature standard.

Here are the IIHS lists, based on vehicle type and price range.

Under $20,000

Large Cars

Courtesy of Volvo The Volvo S80 (2007 or newer) is one of the IIHS's top choices for teens in the 'large cars' category of used vehicles.

Volvo S80 (2007 and newer) $4,000

Toyota Avalon (2015 and newer) $18,800

Infiniti M37/M56/Q70 (2013 and newer) $19,800

Midsize Cars

Dodge Avenger (2011-14) $5,300

Chrysler 200 sedan (2011 and newer) $5,900

Kia Optima (2011 and newer) $7,600

Volkswagen Passat (2013 and newer; built after October 2012) $8,700

Volkswagen Jetta (2015 and newer) $9,200

Nissan Altima sedan (2013 and newer; built after November 2012) $9,500

Ford Fusion (2013 and newer; built after December 2012) $9,600

Volvo S60 (2011 and newer; price is for 2012, which had lower trim level available) $9,800

Subaru Legacy (2013 and newer; built after August 2012) $10,700

Chevrolet Malibu (2014 and newer) $10,900

Honda Accord sedan and coupe (2013 and newer) $11,100

Toyota Camry (2014 and newer; built after December 2013) $11,200

Mazda 6 (2014 and newer) $11,400

Hyundai Sonata (2015 and newer) $11,900

Acura TL (2012-14; built after April 2012) $12,400

Lincoln MKZ (2013 and newer) $13,300

Subaru Outback 2013 and newer; built after August 2012) $13,600

Chevrolet Malibu Limited (2016) $13,700

Toyota Prius v (2015 and newer) $16,300

Volvo V60 (2015 and newer) $18,400

Audi A3 (2015 and newer) $18,500

Infiniti Q50 (2014-15) $19,100

Small SUVs

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport (2011 and newer) $6,900

Mitsubishi Outlander (2014 and newer) $10,700

Chevrolet Trax (2015 and newer) $11,800

Fiat 500X (2016 and newer; built after July 2015) $12,600

Nissan Rogue (2014 and newer) $12,900

Buick Encore (2015 and newer) $13,800

Subaru Forester (2014 and newer) $14,900

Honda CR-V (2015 and newer) $15,600

Hyundai Tucson (2016 and newer) $16,000

Toyota RAV4 (2015 and newer) $16,000

Mazda CX-3 (2016 and newer) $16,600

Midsize SUVs

Volvo XC90 (2005 and newer) $2,500

Ford Flex (2010 and newer; built after January 2010) $7,200

Chevrolet Equinox (2014 and newer) $12,100

GMC Terrain (2014 and newer) $13,300

Nissan Pathfinder (2015 and newer) $15,800

Kia Sorento (2016 and newer) $16,500

Volvo XC60 (2013 and newer) $16,500

Ford Edge (2015 and newer; built after May 2015) $17,400

Nissan Murano (2015 and newer) $19,100

Minivans

Kia Sedona (2015 and newer) $14,700

Honda Odyssey (2014 and newer) $16,100

Toyota Sienna (2015 and newer) $18,100

Pickups

Toyota Tundra Double Cab (2014 and newer) $15,600

Under $10,000

Large Cars

Ford Taurus (2009 and newer) $4,300

Mercury Sable (2009) $4,600

Audi A6 (2007 and newer) $5,600

Toyota Avalon (2009-14) $6,500

Buick LaCrosse (2010 and newer) $7,500

Lincoln MKS (2009 and newer) $7,800

Buick Regal (2011 and newer) $8,000

Saab 9-5 (2010-11) $9,700

Acura RL (2009 and newer) $9,900

Midsize Cars

Saab 9-3 (2005-11) $2,000

Suzuki Kizashi (2010-13) $3,600

Volkswagen Jetta sedan and wagon (2009-14) $3,900

Audi A4 sedan and wagon (2007 and newer; built after July 2006) $4,100

Volkswagen Passat sedan and wagon (2009-12) $4,500

Mercury Milan (2010-11) $5,200

Volkswagen CC (2009 and newer) $5,200

Ford Fusion (2010-12) $5,300

Subaru Legacy (2009-12) $5,400

Volvo C30 (2008-13) $5,400

Audi A3 (2008-13) $5,700

Chevrolet Malibu (2010-13) $5,800

Honda Accord sedan (2008-12) $5,900

BMW 3-series sedan (2009 and newer) $6,700

Lincoln MKZ (2010-12) $6,900

Hyundai Sonata (2011-14) $7,200

Subaru Outback (2010-12) $7,700

Acura TSX (2009-14) $8,300

Acura TL (2009-11) $8,400

Buick Verano (2012-15) $8,600

Mercedes-Benz C-Class (2009 and newer) $8,600

Toyota Camry (2012-13) $9,100

Small SUVs

Mitsubishi Outlander (2007-13) $3,900

Nissan Rogue (2008-13) $4,400

Subaru Forester (2007-13) $4,400

Ford Escape (2009 and newer) $4,900

Mazda Tribute (2009-11) $4,900

Mercury Mariner (2009-11) $5,100

Honda Element (2007-11) $5,300

Honda CR-V (2007-14) $5,400

Volkswagen Tiguan (2009 and newer) $5,800

Toyota RAV4 (2009-14) $7,000

Hyundai Tucson (2010-15) $7,500

Kia Sportage (2011 and newer) $7,700

Midsize SUVs

Ford Taurus X (2008-09) $3,700

Saturn Vue (2008-09; built after December 2007) $4,000

Honda Pilot (2006 and newer) $4,000

Hyundai Santa Fe (2007 and newer) $4,300

Subaru Tribeca/B9 Tribeca (2006-14) $4,700

Ford Edge (2007-14) $5,200

Dodge Journey (2010 and newer) $5,400

Hyundai Veracruz (2008-12) $5,700

Nissan Murano (2009-14) $5,900

Ford Flex (2009) $6,100

Acura RDX (2007 and newer) $6,900

Chevrolet Equinox (2010-13) $6,900

GMC Terrain (2010-13) $7,100

Lincoln MKX (2007 and newer) $7,100

BMW X3 (2008 and newer) $7,300

Mercedes-Benz M-Class (2007-15) $7,700

Toyota Highlander (2008 and newer) $8,100

Honda Crosstour (2010-15) $8,200

Infiniti EX (2008-13) $8,200

Volvo XC60 (2010-12) $8,200

Acura MDX (2007 and newer) $8,300

Kia Sorento (2011-15) $8,400

Toyota Venza (2009-15) $8,400

BMW X5 (2008-13) $8,600

Large SUVs

Saturn Outlook (2008-09; built after March 2008) $5,000

Chevrolet Traverse (2009 and newer) $6,300

GMC Acadia (2008 and newer; built after March 2008) $6,900

Buick Enclave (2008 and newer; built after March 2008) $7,300

Audi Q7 (2008 and newer; built after December 2007) $9,100

Mercedes-Benz R-Class (2009-12; built after September 2008) $9,100

Minivans

Kia Sedona (2006-14) $2,500

Hyundai Entourage (2007-08) $3,300

Honda Odyssey (2008-13) $4,800

Volkswagen Routan (2010-12) $5,600

Chrysler Town & Country (2010 and newer; built after March 2010) $6,100

Dodge Grand Caravan (2010 and newer; built after March 2010) $6,100

Nissan Quest (2011 and newer) $8,500

Pickups