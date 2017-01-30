Try Joy's recipe remakes for #startTODAY

share tweet pin email

Usually grab a quick bagel with cream cheese or butter for breakfast? Love fried eggplant parm for dinner when you’re out at an Italian restaurant? And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love an indulgent cupcake with sugary frosting?! You can do so much better, and I’m here to offer you healthier (and easy) alternatives for each of these foods. Check out my health-ified recipes below. Enjoy!

FOLLOW ALONG WITH #STARTTODAY BY SIGNING UP FOR THE ONE SMALL THING NEWSLETTER

Looking to kick your morning meal up a nutritional notch? Try my sweet potato “toast.” You can use any toppings you like, but my kids love the traditional peanut butter and bananas. Check out what’s in season or what’s left in your fridge for some inspiration.

RELATED: #startTODAY with Jenna: This 7-day family-friendly diet is packed with superfoods

Getty Images stock Roasted eggplant with tomatoes and cheese

Delish, cheesy and super-slimming, this dish is a game changer. By omitting a few ingredients and tweaking the prep method, I’ve managed to dramatically cut back on calories, carbs and fat without sacrificing any of the rich, Italian flavors. Craig had to give up his chicken Parm for his month-long meat-free challenge, but he won’t miss it with this satisfying (and simple!) substitute. Bon appétit!

Get the recipe!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link StartTODAY: Learn how to make nutritious meals your family will love Play Video - 4:17 StartTODAY: Learn how to make nutritious meals your family will love Play Video - 4:17

RELATED: #startTODAY with Craig: Reboot for 2017 with this 7-day vegetarian diet

Lucy Schaeffer / Lucy Schaeffer

Hoda loves her chocolate cupcakes, but they are certainly not a staple on her Mediterranean diet. Wondering how I can make these treats a bit more Mediterranean-ish, avocado and beans came to mind. Beans amp up the fiber without changing the flavor of chocolate cupcakes. And avocado may give a slight green hue to vanilla frosting, but you’ll never suspect this healthy fat is hiding within either.

Get the recipe!

For more delicious recipes, check out Joy's cookbook, From Junk Food to Joy Food. And follow Joy on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.