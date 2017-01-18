share tweet pin email

This month, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Melvin have embarked on a personal health journey to tune up their lives. They each are working with three different coaches to improve their minds, bodies and general wellness in 2017.

And you can join in! Their expert coaches — including Bob Harper, Joy Bauer, Jean Chatzky and more — will be available to give you one-on-one advice as well. Getting their expert tips will be as simple as sending a text message (really!) to our startTODAY Ask the Coaches advice line.

TODAY The experts will coach you through #startTODAY!

Today from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET Bob Harper will be answering your questions about fitness. Just text “Hello” to 414-448-6329 and Bob will answer if he has time. You must be 18 or older to participate.

