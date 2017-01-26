Steals and Deals: Candles, monogrammed robes, yoga mat and more

share tweet pin email

Dayna Decker

Retail price: $160

Discount price: $48

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYDAYNA

(To purchase the candles, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Dayna Decker is offering their candles at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Decorate your home with Dayna Decker's 2-piece candle set. Each set comes with a 16 ounce and a 6 ounce candle, in an elegant black glass votive in your choice of 3 fragrances:

Amoura (Plum Blossoms, Hinoki Wood, Patchouli, Orris, Oriental Musk)

Soleil (Tuscan Roses, Violet, Sweet Broom, Sandalwood, White Woods)

Opopnax ( Plum Blossoms, Hinoki Wood, Patchouli, Orris, Oriental Musks)

The signature botanical wax is enhanced by the proprietary Dayna Decker EcoWood Wick.

This is a luxe gift idea for anyone — great as hostess gifts, Mother's Day gifts or for yourself.

Dayna Decker says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $11.00. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $160 product for $48, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact Orders@daynadeckerhome.com.

iFit

Retail price: $129

Discount price: $39

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY39

(To purchase the yoga mat and roller, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

iFit is offering their yoga mat and roller bundle at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Life is better with a coach. Use the yoga mat, roller and iFit Coach's free workouts to relax, massage your muscles and reduce injuries.

Included in the bundle is a 72"x 24 reversible two-color mat with non-slip surface and a 18-inch roller.

Choose between two styles: Pink/purple yoga mat and a purple roller or a black/grey mat and a black roller.

iFit says their product will arrive within two weeks with free shipping. You have 30 days to return the item. For more information and to buy the $129 product for $39, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact support@iconfitness.com.

Luxor

Retail price: $149-$289

Discount price: $49.95-$89.95

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYROBE

(To purchase the robes, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Luxor Linens is offering their monogrammed robes at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Unwind with our luxurious lakeview checkered lounge robe!

Choose from 35 different monograms: Single initials (A-Z), His, Hers, Mr., Mrs., Bride, Groom, Dad, Mom or no monogram.

This robe has been tailored in Turkey, using the finest toweling techniques that have been passed on for many generations. The checkered pattern is woven from the finest Egyptian Cotton for the ultimate softness.

It features a relaxed shoulder fit for supreme comfort.

Luxor Linens says their product will arrive within five-10 business days at an estimated shipping cost of $7.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $149-$289 product for $49.95-$89.95, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact Today@luxorlinens.com.

Kaplan MD

Retail price: $285

Discount price: $45

Percent discount: 84 percent!

Discount code: TODAYKAPLAN

(To purchase the skincare kit, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Kaplan MD is offering their 6-piece skincare kit at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Kaplan MD Luxury Skincare Essentials 6-piece kit combines all of their best-sellers into one exclusive kit. Each product is specially formulated to nourish and pamper the skin, for a healthy, radiant glow.

Included in the set are:

Hydrating Milk Cleanser (3.4 oz): Gently cleanses and purifies the skin, while leaving it soft and hydrated. Great for all skin types.

Hydrating Toner (3.4 oz): A soothing toner of Hyaluronic Acid and Essential Oils to restore the skin’s optimal pH balance, while infusing skin with healing botanical extracts.

Cell Renewing Microfoliant (3.4 oz) : Advanced skin polish that combines fruit enzymes and date seed powder to gently exfoliate the skin for an instantly softer, smoother, radiant glow.

Firming Mask (3.4 oz): Skin brightening facial mask of white clay and 22 organic extracts work to firm and brighten the skin for a more radiant, luminous complexion.

Intensive Eye Concentrate (0.5 oz): Multi-action eye cream with patented peptides and antioxidants to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, reduce puffiness and brighten under-eye circles, all in one!

Lip 20 Gloss/ Moisture Therapy + SPF 20 in Clear Sparkle (0.13 oz): The first complete anti-aging lipgloss that moisturizes, repairs, plumps and protects with SPF 20 — all in one! The versatile clear sparkle color can be used alone, or on top of any of your lipsticks or matte lip colors to give lips extra fullness and shine.

Kaplan MD says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $10. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $285 product for $45, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@kaplanmd.com.

The Somerset Toiletry Company

Retail price: $47.95

Discount price: $14.99

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSHOW

(To purchase the skincare set, click on one of the two links above. Add the skincare scent you want to your shopping cart and enter the code. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

The Somerset Toiletry Company is offering luxury bath and body products at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Delray Beach Skincare offers Paraben and Sles Free skincare products using botanically active ingredients that will leave your body nourished, lightly fragranced and healthy.

From the exfoliating body scrub to the nourishing hand cream, you can’t go wrong!

This is the perfect set to keep for yourself, give to a friend, or both!

The gift set includes one full-sized product of the following:

Hand Wash (17 oz.)

Body Lotion (17 oz.)

Shower Gel (6.8 oz.)

Body Scrub (19.4 oz.)

Hand Cream (2 oz.)

All products will come in one fragrance of your choice. The fragrance options are Buttermilk, Macadamia, Jojoba and Aloe Vera.

The Somerset Toiletry Company says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $11.00. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the the product, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact orders@tstcglobal.com.

