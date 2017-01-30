share tweet pin email

I reached into my bag of tricks to health-ify some of Hoda’s most beloved — and most calorie-packed — treats, including French fries, doughnuts and brownies. You will absolutely love the results: diet-friendly dishes that you can enjoy seconds of… and feel good about!

Shutterstock Same great taste, but with less calories!

My oven-baked fries are every bit as good as the deep-fried kind. Rich in beta-carotene, bright orange sweet potatoes help keep your eyes, skin and hair healthy, and also boost your immune system. And did I mention the calorie savings? This version has just 100 calories per serving, compared to a large fast-food version with a whopping 500 calories. This recipe is all about the seasonings, so grab the items from your spice rack and get cooking.

Get the recipe!

Have a hankering for chocolate? Why drop 400 calories (and more than a few bucks) on a coffee shop brownie when you can whip up your own for less than 100 calories? These bite-size beauties are a delicious way to satisfy a craving. It’s a good day to be a choco-holic!

Shutterstock

Hoda has a sweet tooth, and one of her soft spots is doughnuts (along with the rest of us!). So I set out to create a healthier version for her to enjoy. Boy, did I hit the jackpot! My version is light and fluffy and easier than easy to make. Even my kids fell in love at first bite.

Get the recipe!

For more delicious recipes, check out Joy's cookbook, From Junk Food to Joy Food. And follow Joy onTwitter, Facebook and Instagram.