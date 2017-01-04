share tweet pin email

Ready to make some serious changes for a healthier 2017? You've come to the right place!

This year, #startTODAY will follow Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Melvin as they start their own personal health journeys. The goal? Living to 100! They'll each be paired with a team of experts to help with diet, fitness and mindfulness — each a critical pillar in the quest for a long and healthy life.

Hoda Kotb is ready to take on 2017 by getting energized and organized. Her fitness coach is Sue Molnar, a kick-butt trainer from indoor cycling studio Soul Cycle. Mindfulness expert Angie Johnsey will guide Hoda through a 30-day plan to master the mind.

Jenna Bush Hager is hoping to develop a daily routine to improve her basic fitness and live in the moment. Trainer Joe Holder, founder of The Ocho System, is on board to motivate help Jenna. Pedram Shojai, also known as "The Urban Monk," will help Jenna reboot for the new year.

Craig Melvin wants to stress less and get excited about working! Bob Harper, host of The Biggest Loser, will inspired Craig with new ways to get in shape. Craig will also learn how to meditate, even on the busiest days, with Andy Puddicombe, the founder of Headspace.

Joy Bauer is providing a customized and nutritious diet plan. TODAY's financial editor Jean Chatzky will help keep their finances in top shape for the long haul.

The best part? You can follow along too!

All month, we'll be sharing content from their individual plans to inspire and motivate YOU. But, first, figure out which team is the right fit for you. Take the quiz below to see which anchor's plan lines up with your wellness goals for 2017 — and check out the #startTODAY page for more information!

