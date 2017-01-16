The 1 workout playlist that motivates Hoda Kotb to hit the gym

share tweet pin email

It can be hard to get excited about going to the gym, especially in the winter. Sometimes it takes a little push from a friend or a great instructor to get motivated. Or for some people, like Hoda Kotb, all it takes is a few good tunes with a rocking beat to get that body moving!

Here are four of Hoda's favorite playlists:

TODAY

Hoda designed these to help motivate and inspire you to get up and dance your way to the gym. Each day is themed around one of Hoda's favorite genres and the songs she's chosen will help you forget how hard you're really working!

Hoda's favorite SoulCycle instructor and #startTODAY fitness coach, Sue Molnar, shared one of her playlists, too! Here are a few of her favorite songs:

"Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)" — Andy Grammer

"Only the Good Die Young" — Billy Joel

"It's the Same Old Song/Reach Out I'll Be There" — Boyz II Men

"Some Nights/We Are Young/Carry On" The Sing-Off Contestants

"Sister Golden Hair" — America

"Steal My Girl" — One Direction

"Rocket Man (Original Mix)" — Daphne Rubin-Vega

"Song for Another Time" — Old Dominion

"Back Home" — Andy Grammer

"A Song for You" — Leon Russell

"Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me" — George Michael & Elton John

"Work This Body" — Walk The Moon

"Dirty Sexy Money" — The Struts

"More Than a Feeling" — Boston

"Hazy Shade of Winter" — The Bangles

"Set Adrift on Memory Bliss (Radio Edit)" — P.M. Dawn

"(I've Had) The Time of My Life" — Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes

"Forever Country" — Artists of Then, Now & Forever

"Raise Your Glass" — P!nk

"Chicken Fried" — Zac Brown Band

"I Am Woman" — Helen Reddy

"Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars)" — Mark Ronson

"Land of Hope and Dreams" — Bruce Springsteen

"End of Time" — Beyonce

