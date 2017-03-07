share tweet pin email

Having trouble falling asleep at night? You're not alone: According to the National Sleep Foundation, 45 percent of Americans say poor sleep affects their daily lives.

Changing your bedtime routine might help — and trying a few yoga moves before bed might be the answer you're looking for. This sequence of poses is a great wind-down ritual to add to your nightly routine. It will help calm the nervous system and encourage a better night's sleep.

Watch the video for a detailed demonstration, or read the step-by-step directions below:

1. Supported fish pose

Rebecca Davis / Rebecca Davis

Place a bolster, or rolled up towel or yoga mat vertically down your yoga mat where your spine will be. Sit on your mat with your tailbone at the edge of the bolster and lay down so it is supporting your spine.

Once you're reclined, place the soles of your feet together and let the knees fall open to either side so that your legs are in the shape of a diamond. Then, place your arms out to the side at a 90-degree angle like a field goal, letting the backs of the hands rest on the floor. Remain in this position for three to five minutes, allowing the chest, shoulders and inner thighs to relax.

2. Simple spinal twist

Rebecca Davis

Lie on your mat with your knees bent and your feet on the floor. To come in to the twist, bring your knees toward your chest, then lower your right knee to the right side of your body followed by the left. Stack the knees. Open your arms out wide to the sides and turn your head to the left. Come back to center by lifting one knee at a time, then repeat same thing on the left. Stay in each twist for two to three minutes.

3. Legs up the wall

Rebecca Davis

Set up your mat with one of the short edges against the wall. Lie on your back and place your legs up the wall so that your body is in a 90-degree angle. (You will have to sit or scoot close to the wall to get the legs in the proper position). Stretch your arms out to the side or place your hands on your heart. Rest here for five to ten minutes. To come out of the position, be sure to lie on your side for a few seconds before pressing up to seated.

For more information from Katherine, check out her website or follow her on Instagram.