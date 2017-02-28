30-second exercises for thinner thighs

share tweet pin email

Regular lunges and squats can get boring — fast! If you're looking for a couple of different, yet simple moves to target your legs, check these out.

These two lower body burners activate the glutes, hamstrings and quads while simultaneously elevating your heart rate. Both of these signature low-impact exercises will help strengthen your stabilizing muscles and reduce the risk of injury, which is a cornerstone of my fitness philosophy as co-founder of LIT Method in Los Angeles.

Watch the video for more details, or follow the step-by-step instructions below:

1. Lateral lunge

Kyle Scott

This exercise is guaranteed to give you long lean legs! When performing this exercise make sure you distribute your weight into the heels of your feet and make sure your knees never break over your toes. Place your arms in front of your chest to help with stability and keep your chest up. Master your form while performing 10 repetitions on each side before switching legs.

2. Curtsy lunge

Kyle Scott

This exercise really focuses on your glutes and inner thighs while activating your stabilizing muscles. When performing this exercise, make sure you distribute your weight evenly and your front knee is directly below your ankle and your back knee is a few inches from the floor. Slowly pulse up and down for 10 repetitions before switching sides.

Justin Norris is the co-founder of LIT Method, the signature low-impact, high-intensity workout and the LIT KIT for at-home workouts.