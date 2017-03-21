share tweet pin email

Practicing yoga first thing in the morning is the perfect way to set the tone for your entire day. Even a short yoga sequence can get your blood pumping, your breath solid and your mind clear and ready for the day ahead. Here are three quick and easy poses that will wake up your body and prepare you for a busy day.

Watch the video below for a demonstration or read the step-by-step instructions below!

1. Cat/Cow

Rebecca Davis / TODAY

Come to a tabletop position on your hands and knees. Place your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. On the inhale, look up and tilt your tailbone up to the sky while dropping your stomach towards the ground. On the exhale, reverse this motion by rounding your spine, tucking your chin and drawing your tailbone down towards the ground. Repeat for several rounds of breath.

2. Plank

Rebecca Davis

Stack your shoulders over your wrists and step your feet back holding your body in one solid line. Spread your fingers out wide and actively press into the thumb and index finger. Hold for 10-20 breaths.

3. Side bend

Rebecca Davis

Start with your feet hip-width apart. Inhale as lift your arms overhead and grab your right wrist with your left hand. Exhale as you begin to lean your torso to the left while pushing your hips to the right. Look up toward your bicep and stay grounded through the right foot. Inhale, come back to center. Change the grip, grabbing your left wrist with your right hand and as you exhale begin to lean to the right, pushing your hips to the left. You can hold each side for multiple breaths.

This is the perfect sequence to wake up your body and get ready for a positive, productive day! Add it to your morning routine and see if you notice a difference.

Hillary Wright is a yoga instructor and the director of teacher training at Y7 Studio in New York City. For more information, visit her website or follow her on Instagram or Facebook.