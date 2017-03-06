3 steps to maximize your energy every single day

share tweet pin email

Are you one of those people who experience the 4 p.m. energy lull? Or do you struggle to get out of bed in the morning, repeatedly hitting snooze?

Instead, wouldn't it be great to start your day on a positive note and stick with it? Follow these tips to stay motivated and energized all day long.

1. Remove clutter from your bedroom.

The first part of waking up energized starts by getting enough sleep, which varies for everyone, but the National Sleep Foundation recommends seven to nine hours for adults ages 24-64.

Not catching enough zzz's? Your messy bedroom might be why. A 2015 sleep study found people who sleep in cluttered bedrooms are more likely to have sleeping problems.

Of course, there may be other issues keeping you awake, like stress or anxiety, but why not straighten up your nightstand and see if it helps? The National Sleep Foundation also recommends sticking to a sleep schedule — setting and sticking to bedtimes and wake up times — and try to keep your bedroom between 60 and 67 degrees.

2. Work out in the morning.

It's hard to start a morning workout routine, but it may be the only way to actually make your workouts happen! If you save it for the end of the day, there are so many things that could happen: you could get stuck at work, lose your motivation or just feel too tired.

Here are a few tips to help you get started:

Lay out your workout clothes the night before.

Plan what you're going to do and write down your routine so it's clear in your mind.

Set an alarm and don't hit snooze.

Getting out of bed is the hardest part. Once you're awake, you're halfway there!

3. Schedule breaks in your day.

One of the reasons we all regularly get distracted is that the mind needs breaks. We're all good at taking those "half breaks" to check Facebook or Instagram, but that doesn't help much.

Instead, take a time out. Leave your desk and talk to a co-worker instead of sending an email. Go for a walk outside or do some stretches at your desk.

To make sure you do this, set hourly reminders on your calendar at work. Promise yourself not to press "dismiss" until you get up and take a legitimate break.

Changing your routine can be tough, but start by trying just one of these recommendations each week. Take note of how your energy levels improve by using these simple strategies!