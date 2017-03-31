Rokerthon 3: Al Roker wraps up record-breaking streak at his alma mater

Rokerthon 3 rolled into its final stop Friday morning!
Al Roker is at his alma mater, SUNY Oswego, for grand finale of RokerthonPlay Video - 1:52
Al Roker is at his alma mater, SUNY Oswego, for grand finale of RokerthonPlay Video - 1:52
Al Roker's quest to help students break records at their universities ended at his own very alma mater: the State University of New York at Oswego.
TODAY's weatherman-and-more has been busy this week.
On Monday, he helped the students of the University of Oklahoma set two Guinness World Records, and then he led the class at Northern Michigan University to their own claim to fame on Tuesday. By Wednesday, he'd organized the student body to a "T" — a big one — at the University of Tennessee, and he followed that up on Thursday with a crabby accomplishment at Loyola University Maryland.
Watch Al Roker make his entrance at SUNY Oswego on a Zamboni!Play Video - 1:17
Watch Al Roker make his entrance at SUNY Oswego on a Zamboni!Play Video - 1:17
And Al had a big plan for SUNY Oswego, too — as in the biggest ever conga line on ice!
That's right — on ice. The students weren't simply linked in a waist-gripping dance line. They had the added challenge of staying upright on oh-so-slick surface.
Rokerthon: See the longest-ever conga line on icePlay Video - 5:16
Rokerthon: See the longest-ever conga line on icePlay Video - 5:16
It took a lot of them to do it, too.
Back in 2013, a crowd of 353 set the record at Canary Wharf in London. But Al didn't take any chances with this effort beat that record.
He had 593 gathered on the Zamboni-smoothed surface, and all they had to do was avoid a slippery conga catastrophe for five full minutes.
Rokerthon: Al Roker takes a victory lap at SUNY Oswego after a record-breaking weekPlay Video - 2:47
Rokerthon: Al Roker takes a victory lap at SUNY Oswego after a record-breaking weekPlay Video - 2:47
More video
Rokerthon: See the longest-ever conga line on ice
Rokerthon: Al Roker revisits his beloved alma mater, SUNY Oswego
Al Roker looks back at his Rokerthon 3 adventure
Watch Al Roker make his entrance at SUNY Oswego on a Zamboni!
And they did it! A representative from Guinness World Records confirmed the success.
Congratulations, SUNY Oswego!
And congrats to Al, too, for one more unforgettable Rokerthon.