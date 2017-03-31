Rokerthon 3: Al Roker wraps up record-breaking streak at his alma mater

share tweet pin email

Rokerthon 3 rolled into its final stop Friday morning!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Al Roker is at his alma mater, SUNY Oswego, for grand finale of Rokerthon Play Video - 1:52 Al Roker is at his alma mater, SUNY Oswego, for grand finale of Rokerthon Play Video - 1:52

Al Roker's quest to help students break records at their universities ended at his own very alma mater: the State University of New York at Oswego.

Zach Pagano / TODAY Al Roker wraps up Rokerthon 3 on his home turf — his alma mater, the State University of New York at Oswego.

TODAY's weatherman-and-more has been busy this week.

On Monday, he helped the students of the University of Oklahoma set two Guinness World Records, and then he led the class at Northern Michigan University to their own claim to fame on Tuesday. By Wednesday, he'd organized the student body to a "T" — a big one — at the University of Tennessee, and he followed that up on Thursday with a crabby accomplishment at Loyola University Maryland.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Watch Al Roker make his entrance at SUNY Oswego on a Zamboni! Play Video - 1:17 Watch Al Roker make his entrance at SUNY Oswego on a Zamboni! Play Video - 1:17

And Al had a big plan for SUNY Oswego, too — as in the biggest ever conga line on ice!

Zach Schiffman / TODAY

That's right — on ice. The students weren't simply linked in a waist-gripping dance line. They had the added challenge of staying upright on oh-so-slick surface.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Rokerthon: See the longest-ever conga line on ice Play Video - 5:16 Rokerthon: See the longest-ever conga line on ice Play Video - 5:16

It took a lot of them to do it, too.

Zach Pagano / TODAY

Back in 2013, a crowd of 353 set the record at Canary Wharf in London. But Al didn't take any chances with this effort beat that record.

He had 593 gathered on the Zamboni-smoothed surface, and all they had to do was avoid a slippery conga catastrophe for five full minutes.

And they did it! A representative from Guinness World Records confirmed the success.

Zach Schiffman

Congratulations, SUNY Oswego!

Zach Schiffman / TODAY

And congrats to Al, too, for one more unforgettable Rokerthon.