Al Roker kicks off Rokerthon 3 with a morning full of Guinness World Records!

share tweet pin email

Al Roker is a man who loves to set a record.

In the first-ever Rokerthon, the weatherman-and-more delivered the forecast for 34 hours straight. For Rokerthon 2, he visited all 50 states and spread the all the relevant weather-related news in just one week.

But wait until you see what he's up to this week!

Zach Pagano / TODAY Rokerthon 3 is officially underway!

With Rokerthon 3, Al isn't just planning to set one record. Heck, on Monday alone, he's going for two Guinness World Records.

And he's not alone.

In honor of March Madness, Al's visiting five college campuses in five days, and his goal is to help each student body hit the record books.

Zach Schiffman / TODAY Al's ready for the record books — again!

First stop: Norman, Oklahoma, home of the University of Oklahoma.

First records: The largest human image of a cloud and a lightning bolt. (The sun's there for support.)

That's right. While Al tells us about the weather, hundreds of students will take the shape of the forecast — and they'll hold it for five full minutes.

The morning is already off to a fun start as Al hit the field aboard the Sooner Schooner, the school's team wagon, and got right down to business.

He's just warming up! Stay with us throughout the morning for updates as Al's adventure really gets underway and the records roll in.

And be sure to check back all week for even more Rokerthon 3.