Rokerthon 3: Al Roker's record-breaking quest gets crabby in Maryland

share tweet pin email

He's already been to three universities and helped students rack up four world records — and Al Roker's collegiate quest isn't over yet.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Rokerthon: Loyola University Maryland students aim to set Guinness record Play Video - 0:42 Rokerthon: Loyola University Maryland students aim to set Guinness record Play Video - 0:42

On Thursday, TODAY's weatherman-and-more took another school by storm!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Watch Al Roker make his Rokerthon entrance at Loyola University Maryland Play Video - 1:09 Watch Al Roker make his Rokerthon entrance at Loyola University Maryland Play Video - 1:09

Al helped the students of the University of Oklahoma set two Guinness World Records on Monday, led the class at Northern Michigan University to their own claim to fame on Tuesday and on Wednesday, he organized the student body to a "T" — a big one — at the University of Tennessee.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Rokerthon: Al Roker gets to know Loyola University Maryland Play Video - 2:08 Rokerthon: Al Roker gets to know Loyola University Maryland Play Video - 2:08

And for day four of Rokerthon 3, Al's visited Loyola University Maryland with a fishy record in his sights — shellfishy.

TODAY As Day 4 of Rokerthon 3 begins, TODAY's Al Roker stands with the Loyola University Maryland cheerleaders and mascots before students attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of crabwalkers.

In what proved to be the most physically challenging event yet, Loyola's finest aimed to make it in the Guinness World Record books with the biggest group crabwalk ever.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Al Roker and Loyola University Maryland set Guinness record for crabwalking Play Video - 5:22 Al Roker and Loyola University Maryland set Guinness record for crabwalking Play Video - 5:22

Northeastern University, in Boston, earned crabwalk bragging rights back in 2016, when they had 376 people take part in their event.

But nearly 500 students gathered to earn the "Most People Crabwalking" honor at Loyola.

TODAY Nearly 500 students crabwalk for two minutes to break the Guinness World Record for largest group of crabwalkers during Rokerthon at Loyola University Maryland, March 30th 2017.

And it wasn't easy!

In order to claim the record, they had to maintain the proper walking posture — backsides facing the ground, but never touching the ground — for two full minutes.

Zach Pagano / TODAY Nearly 500 students crabwalk for two minutes to break the Guinness World Record for largest group of crabwalkers during Rokerthon at Loyola University Maryland, March 30th 2017.

How did they do?

It's another one for the record books! A representative from Guinness was on hand and confirmed the crabby success.

Zach Schiffman / TODAY Nearly 500 students crabwalked for two minutes to break the Guinness World Record for largest group of crabwalkers during Rokerthon at Loyola University Maryland, March 30th 2017. A representative from Guinness confirms the record with the university.

And keep in mind, Al's just warming up! Stay with us throughout the week for more Rokerthon 3 fun.