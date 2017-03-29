share tweet pin email

Day three of Rokerthon 3 is here, and Al Roker has added another entry to the record books!

Zach Schiffman / TODAY

On Monday, Al helped the students of the University of Oklahoma set two Guinness World Records. And on Tuesday, he made his way to Northern Michigan University and led the student body there to their own bragging rights with another record.

What did Wednesday hold?

Zach Pagano / TODAY

TODAY's weatherman-and-more visited the University of Tennessee, and he had a big plan for UT — well, at least for the "T" part.

While the university is renowned for its business, engineering and law schools, it's also famous for that letter. The Power T is their logo after all, and as such, it shows up on everything from buildings to campus clothes to football helmets.

Zach Pagano / TODAY

Of course, it also has a prominent spot in the middle of the football field. During games, the marching band forms a giant "T" on the 50-yard line.

Well, giant is relative.

If you want to see a truly massive "T," check out the latest world-record to hit Rokerthon. The students pulled off the largest human letter ever on the field.

In 2016, 3,373 people put Queen's University in Kingston, Canada, in the record books by forming a huge "Q." But this morning, 4,223 formed the "T" and held it for five minutes.

What a feat!

Zach Schiffman / TODAY

And keep in mind, Al's just warming up. Stay with us throughout the week for more Rokerthon 3 fun.