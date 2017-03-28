Rokerthon 3: Al Roker brings the big freeze to North Michigan University

share tweet pin email

It's day two of Rokerthon 3, and Al Roker has stormed yet another college campus in his quest to rack up even more world records.

On Monday, TODAY's weatherman-and-more helped the students of the University of Oklahoma gain two entries into the Guinness World Record books — while he delivered the forecast, they formed the largest human images of a cloud and a lightning bolt ever.

Now it's North Michigan University's turn to earn its place in the record books!

Get ready! We're about to see @NorthernMichU play a BIG game of freeze tag for #Rokerthon! pic.twitter.com/MwEApE9sTR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 28, 2017

This school is already known for its outstanding fine arts and performing arts programs, as well as boasting a leading center for research and treatment of brain tumors. But the student body hopes to have another distinction soon: home of the biggest game of freeze tag.

The students gathered in the university's Superior Dome, which, as the world's largest wooden dome, is a fitting spot to host the grand game.

For those who need a refresher on freeze tag, it goes like this: Everyone runs around until tagged by an "it" player, at which point they freeze. A tag from another runner is all it takes to unfreeze. The game is over when all but one of the runners are frozen — except for any "its," of course.

In order to claim the record away from the Thomas' School in London, who set the record in 2015, the NMU students need more than 438 players and they need to keep the game going for at least 15 minutes.

