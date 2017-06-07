share tweet pin email

It's easy to stay motivated and on track while you're at work — you've mastered avoiding the snack drawer or communal M&M's. By now, you're bringing lunch to work every day to set yourself up for success.

But it's a totally different story when you get home. Suddenly, you're snacking as you cook dinner and indulging in a few sweets before bedtime. It happens to the best of us! Here are a couple of strategies to help you stay on the healthy track once you get home from a long, hard day.

1. Plan dinner ahead of time.

"It's much easier to stay on track when you have a specific meal to look forward to," advised TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer. She's right: If you have a meal in mind, you won't stand in your kitchen aimlessly snacking away while you figure out what you're really going to eat for dinner.

The best way to do this is to pick a night, say Sunday, where you prepare your meals for the week — and that includes dinner. Maybe you simply chop some veggies or grill a few chicken breasts, whatever you can do to help make dinner more of a no-brainer will help.

2. Schedule a late afternoon workout.

"Exercise is the ultimate motivator," Bauer revealed. "It helps to automatically strengthen your resolve. Plan a 30-minute walk after work or before dinner."

Not only will the walk provide more energy for the rest of the day, it will burn calories and inspire you to make healthier choices at dinner.

