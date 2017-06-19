One Small Thing

How Michelle Obama is staying fit after leaving the White House

Sick of ruining your diet thanks to another weekend brunch? You might want to steal this healthy idea from former first lady, Michelle Obama.

Obama's time in the White House leading the Let's Move program may be over, but her dedication to health and fitness is still going strong. She recently shared a a few photos on her Instagram page from last weekend — where she hosted a "bootcamp weekend" for her friends.

File this under things you probably already assumed: Michelle Obama has a seriously formidable forearm plank.

When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends. It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. And even though I’m no longer at the White House, I've continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos. My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years – including a pretty big one recently! – and we’ve done our best to stay healthy together. Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.

These weekend bootcamp classes aren't a new tradition for the fit first lady and her crew — back when she was in the White House, she'd frequently hold the weekend gatherings for her closest friends.

"Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first," she wrote.

For this group, that means lunges, crunches, glute bridges and more. Obama noted that it doesn't matter that her friends are all "at varying fitness levels." It's about showing up!

We all know how easy it is too indulge a little bit too much on the weekends with our friends and family. For most of us, we catch up with our loved ones over a side (or two) or fries. If you're looking for a way to see your friends and stay on track with your health goals, a great alternative is a fun activity or workout that gets you moving — just like Obama and her squad.

Not feeling ambitious enough to jump into a bootcamp on your day off? Don't worry — there are endless options to stay active while being social. Walking in the park, going for a bike ride or trying a new workout class with friends are all easy ways to stay healthy together.

Any type of physical activity is a step in the right direction for having a better, more productive weekend!

