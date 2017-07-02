Jane Lynch shares the 1 thing that helps her stay positive

Jane Lynch has been making us laugh for years, from her acerbic one-liners as Sue Sylvester on "Glee" to the madcap challenges she presents as host of "Hollywood Game Night."
So, how does Lynch stay so positive?
Jane Lynch shares her secret to a happy and positive attitudePlay Video - 0:56
Jane Lynch shares her secret to a happy and positive attitudePlay Video - 0:56
For TODAY's One Small Thing series, she revealed that she refuses to give in to pessimistic thoughts.
"When I wake up, if I have a thought that's negative, you just don't go for the ride. You just go, OK, 'thank you for sharing' and move on," she said.
She also tries to end each day on a high note.
"I sit down with somebody I love — and there are plenty in my household — and I love that," Lynch said.
"That's my favorite thing in the world," she continued. "Just to have a meal and a one-on-one conversation. Or one-on-two, depending on how many people are around. That's my favorite thing to do. And then I go to bed very early."
Sounds good to us!
For more with Lynch, watch her talk "Hollywood Game Night" on TODAY below.