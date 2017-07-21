share tweet pin email

After Bob Harper experienced a near-fatal heart attack in February, the former "Biggest Loser" trainer had to slow down — big time. Harper had loved doing CrossFit workouts, and even taught his own CrossFit-style class, but he traded kettlebells and wall balls for long walks around New York City with his dog, Karl.

Now, five months later, he's back in the gym and figuring out what works for his new lifestyle.

"I've had to go back to the drawing board with my workouts. I'm not as strong as I used to be and I can't do what I used to do before I had a heart attack," Harper said. "Though it's been fun to rediscover fitness all over again, I'm not pushing myself to such extremes."

So how is he staying fit these days?

"I'm doing a lot of yoga. In my neighborhood there is a place called Laughing Lotus, which has a different spin on yoga that I like," Harper explained. "It moves quickly, but it has a great meditative component that I really like."

He's also taking SoulCycle and kickboxing classes again, and doing a bit of what he calls "CrossFit light." Oh, and he's taking days off from working out, when he's too busy or feels like he needs to give his body a break — and that has been a huge adjustment.

"I've always been 100 percent. I never took a day off before. Now I allow myself more latitude I guess," he said. "I'm getting used to it ... I'm discovering my new normal."

A welcome change

His new normal includes a new diet, as well. Harper has been sticking to a mix of a Mediterranean and vegan diet that he started following immediately after his heart attack.

"It's been a challenge because my diet before was so much animal protein, now it's not nearly as much," he shared.

Though this new diet has gotten Harper into the kitchen — and he's welcomed this change, too.

"I recently cooked a whole vegan meal for my friends, who are all animal eaters, and they were impressed," he said.

For fans who have been worried or concerned about the lovable trainer, he wants to let you know he's doing just fine.

"I'm feeling good today. My head space is a lot better," Harper revealed. "I've been meeting people that are in the heart attack survivor's club. It's a club you don't want to be in, but once you are, you get to learn about people and their will to live. It's just a really good feeling."