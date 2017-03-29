share tweet pin email

I started matchmaking via intuition at the age of 20, and since then, have coached thousands of singles of all ages at my Smart Dating Academy to find happy love. We are thrilled to have zero splits or divorces, keeping in mind most divorces happen within the first seven years of marriage. I'm about to celebrate 20 years with my husband in May.

There are many red flags and green flags in the beginning of relationships that we tune into when advising clients. However, there is ONE word that I hear and know my client has met "the one."

What is that magic word? EASY.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Hoda and Jenna share top 'ridiculous relationship goals' from romcoms Play Video - 3:29 Hoda and Jenna share top 'ridiculous relationship goals' from romcoms Play Video - 3:29

RELATED: Dating after divorce? 15 tips for getting back in the game

Yes, easy. Not that kind of easy, but easy as in, "low drama." I hear all sorts of iterations of this: "I never knew a relationship could be so easy. It just works."

Another version: "We just flow — there is no drama, and it is easy."

Easy means you're not worried about if or when he will call again, and you're not stressing or discussing with your friends what a text means. Easy means he doesn't ghost for days or throw you bread crumbs. Easy doesn't leave you wondering.

RELATED: 5 relationship warning signs couples should never ignore

A good relationship or marriage requires work along the way, believe me, but the work shouldn't be hard — leaving you exhausted and spent. Easy is the word to think about, and if you can nod your head to that about your relationship, you're most likely in good shape. If you're dating, keep the word "easy" as your mantra and you won't go wrong!

Dating coach Bela Gandhi is the founder and president of Smart Dating Academy.