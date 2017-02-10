The 1 thing this 'Biggest Loser' trainer does every morning

share tweet pin email

Jen Widerstrom is well known for her role as one of the coaches and trainers on NBC's "The Biggest Loser." Her approach to diet and fitness is based in science and "built just for you." Her new book Diet Right For Your Personality Type offers a plan to maximize your weight loss — and keep it off — by eating right for your personality type. Here she shares the one small thing she does every day to get started on a healthy note.

My days are crazy busy and I never know what to expect — especially this week as I just kicked off my book tour! Yet there's one thing I do every morning that helps me wake up and feel ready to tackle the day: drink a tall glass of water, before doing anything else.

I pour it the night before and have it sitting on the bathroom counter for when I wake up. I know people have their theories about drinking warm or cold water, but personally, I prefer to drink my first morning glass of H20 at room temperature.

Don't underestimate the power of water! Drinking 10 to 20 ounces upon waking sets you up for a completely different day than you would otherwise have. Not only do you set the tone for hydration and digestive success, but when you do these things you eliminate a few other huge issues.

Being hydrated helps to minimize cravings and hunger crashes in your day, and can also help with weight loss. One study found that drinking over a liter of water each day aided in weight reduction, body fat reduction and appetite suppression.

Water also helps to regulate your body temperature, so if you don't drink enough during the day your body will become dehydrated which can lead to a host of health issues. I don't know about you, but I'd rather just drink more water, yes?

For more information on Jen and Diet Right For Your Personality Type, visit her website or follow her on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. For more diet and fitness advice, sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter.