Target's new swimsuit ads are Photoshop-free and absolutely perfect

Spring break can be a loaded time for women with body-image issues, and stick-thin models with Photoshop-perfect features certainly don't help.

Instead of plastering their stores with the same old models (and same old editing), Target's latest swimwear campaign features women of all shapes and sizes — unedited.

Target Model and activist Denise Bidot rocks her curves for Target's new swimwear campaign.

The series of ads features a skateboarder, a dancer and an activist rocking their favorite suits with confidence. Because, as one model said on Target's website, "Confidence is contagious!"

One of the women featured in the campaign is model and activist Denise Bidot, whose un-retouched Lane Bryant ad also made waves in this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. This time around, the star is showing off a green bikini with a very girl power-esque peace sign for the Target campaign.

Target Former Miss USA and TV host, Kamie Crawford, poses for Target's new swimwear campaign.

Kamie Crawford, who stars in BET's "F in Fabulous," is also shown in a brightly patterned suit with a fun, criss-cross pattern at the chest and waist. "I love bikinis with high-waist bottoms because I love where it hits on my waist and makes it look smaller, while still accentuating my hips," Crawford said on the Target site. We love a girl who's not afraid to show off her killer curves!

Target Batoon's clearly enjoying a day of sun in her cute suit!

For dancer and YouTuber Megan Batoon, the perfect fit is critical for all summer activities. "I love a good one-piece or a high-waist bikini," Batoon told Target. "I feel like they are timeless, classy and I can eat a full watermelon without the fear of looking bloated. I call that a win-win-win." Watermelon first, everything else second — that's one chick who has her beach priorities straight!