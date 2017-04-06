share tweet pin email

Amy Schumer dons a white, one-piece Ralph Lauren swimsuit with a plunging neckline on the cover of InStyle magazine's May issue.

While swimsuit designer Dana Duggan vocalized her feeling that "not everyone should be in a bathing suit," Schumer's fans came to her defense, reminding Duggan that "swimwear is not just for women who are a size 2."

Photographed for InStyle by Carter Smith Amy Schumer poses on InStyle's May cover in low-cut one-piece swimsuit.

Duggan let her opinion fly in the comments section of InStyle's Instagram account under the Instagram account of her South Shore Swimwear brand.

"Come on now!" Duggan wrote. "You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should be in a swimsuit."

Fans and followers of InStyle were quick to come to the 35-year-old comedian's defense, one commenter writing that she feels sorry for anyone who doesn't like the magazine cover, as well as "all the other people you judge and shame for their bodies."

Duggan continued to defend her stance in subsequent comments, adding that Schumer looks "like a pig." She even defended her opinion to the Huffington Post, saying, "I'm tired of the media and publications trying to push the FAT agenda. It's not healthy and it's not pretty."

In one instance, Duggan responded that her brand does not sell plus-size swimsuits, but Schumer has been adamant about saying that she is not plus-size; she said wears between a size 6 and an 8.

Duggan dug her heels in once more when speaking to Yahoo Style: “I’m not fat-shaming anyone,” Duggan reportedly said. “I’m not anti-inclusivity or anti-plus size. All I said was not everyone should be in a swimsuit on the cover of a magazine. I don’t think it was an attractive photo.”

Fortunately, Schumer's dedicated fans left supportive messages all over the Instagram post. One wrote, "Amy is a modern, amazingly funny and smart woman, a beautiful role model."

And according to the quote InStyle included in the caption of one of the pictures from the photo shoot, Schumer is too busy owning her looks to hear the haters:

Nevermind the haters; the supporters are watching her rock her swimsuit body!